Nestled Between Edinburgh And Leeds Is A Coastal Town With Beaches, Fresh Seafood, And A Scenic Castle

Think the U.K.'s best beaches are all in the south? Dorset's Bournemouth Beach or Ventnor Beach on the Isle of Wight may get most of the attention, but the North East has its own beautiful coastline. The region is dotted with picturesque spots such as Tynemouth. The beloved seaside destination lies on the eastern edge of Tyne and Wear, within easy reach of two of the U.K.'s major urban centers: Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, is about 125 miles north, while Leeds, the U.K.'s fourth most populous city, is just over 100 miles to the south. The town has developed over more than 2 millennia around its namesake bay, and today it has just under 60,000 residents, according to City Population.

Tynemouth Longsands is one of the North East's most prominent seaside destinations, and one of the U.K.'s best beaches for 2026, according to The Times. The 0.8-mile stretch of golden sand, about a 15-minute walk north of the town center, has maintained Blue Flag status for over 3 decades, an international award that recognizes clean, safe, accessible, and well-maintained beaches. Longsands has a national reputation as a prime surfing destination, with several rentals and schools, including Tynemouth Surf Co. and Longsands Surf School. Seasonal lifeguards in designated areas also make it a popular option for swimmers and families with children. The beach is pet-friendly, although dogs are not allowed on the southern end from early May to the end of September.

Less than a 20-minute walk south of Longsands, just below the town's castle ruins, is another picturesque Blue Flag beach: King Edward's Bay. Smaller and more reserved than its neighbor, it's surrounded by cliffs and offers gentler surf thanks to its sheltered setting. This, along with its summer lifeguards, makes it appealing to beachgoers of all ages. The beach is off-limits to dogs during peak months.