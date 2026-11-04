Georgia's Highly-Rated East Coast Retirement Hideaway Is A Southeast Gem With Beaches, Golfing, And Fishing
Retiring somewhere along the Atlantic coast sounds lovely, especially when you picture mornings walking along sandy beaches, afternoons on the golf course, and fresh seafood dinners with waterfront views. Florida and the Carolinas usually get most of the attention. However, nestled right in between those retirement heavy-hitters, Georgia is worth mentioning for its own beautiful stretch of coastline. From quiet island communities to historic towns and sprawling salt marshes, the laid-back Southern vibes of Georgia's coast make it a noteworthy gem for retirees.
In fact, according to Niche, one of the top counties for retirees in the Peach State is tucked between Savannah and Jacksonville in southeastern Georgia. Glynn County, Georgia, came in fourth place (65th in the nation), offering the most appeal for retirees seeking Georgia coastal living in their golden years. Glynn County also ranks 14th on Niche's list of the best counties to live in the state overall. Niche gave the county an A grade for retirees, noting its pleasant weather (A-), good cost of living (B), and a high health and fitness score (A-). Glynn County also has a significant population of residents 65 and older (23%) compared to other age groups, meaning retirees may find it easier to make like-minded friends and enjoy a social life among their peers.
Home to Georgia's historic port city of Brunswick and the barrier islands of St. Simons and Jekyll, the county is part of a region known as the Golden Isles. From its wide, sandy beaches to tidal creeks shaded by centuries-old live oaks, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the coastal scenery here while leaving your working days behind you. What makes the area especially appealing for people settling into retirement is the variety of communities and lifestyles available.
Glynn County offers retirees charming communities, beautiful beaches, and coastal fun
Retirees moving to Glynn County can settle into an established coastal neighborhood, enjoy the shops, restaurants, and nature of St. Simons and Jekyll Islands, and explore the walkable historic streets of Brunswick. With plenty of beaches, golf courses, and fishing spots nearby, the hardest part about retiring in Glynn County will be narrowing down what to do in your newly-discovered free time. St. Simon's Pier Village is a popular place to spend a relaxed afternoon, taking in waterfront views, enjoying a variety of restaurants, and visiting the historic St. Simons Lighthouse nearby. Then there's Jekyll Island — home to the otherworldly Driftwood Beach, one of America's best sandy stretches — which is particularly popular among nature lovers. It hosts the state's only sea turtle rehab facility, where residents can book guided tours to see turtle nesting season up close.
The island also appeals to golfers looking to tee off at Georgia's legendary (and largest) public golf course at Jekyll Island Golf Club. Fishing is another favorite pastime, whether you enjoy casting your line from shore or heading out on a boat. The St. Simons Island Pier is a popular spot for anglers, while Jekyll Island's Clam Creek Fishing Pier offers additional access to coastal waters for fishing and crabbing. The nearby Jekyll Island Fishing Center sells fishing gear and supplies and can help arrange guided fishing excursions. For a change of pace, the Golden Isles region is great for cycling, kayaking, and wildlife watching.
For retirees who love a small-city setting, Brunswick, founded in 1771, has a charming historic downtown with a vibrant colonial personality and preserved Victorian architecture. Peruse local shops, enjoy tasty food, and be sure to visit the town's more than 900-year-old tree called Lover's Oak. Regular community events in town also bring residents together for open-air markets, live music, and more, giving newcomers a chance to meet their neighbors and spend time with friends.
Things to consider about retirement in Glynn County, Georgia
One of Glynn County's retirement perks is how easy it is to enjoy the outdoors throughout the year. Winters are generally mild, making golf, walking around town, and fishing pleasant activities all year round. That said, summer is a different story, bringing the heat and humidity all too common throughout the southeastern United States. Still, having breezy beaches, resort-level golf courses, miles of waterways, and town-center attractions gives residents plenty of choices to plan activities throughout the day according to the weather.
Glynn County residents are better off owning a car for traveling between communities, general shopping, and medical appointments. Retirees should also note that Brunswick is home to the 300-bed Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus, which provides emergency and specialty medical care — in fact, it was one of the first facilities in the state to offer cutting-edge CyberKnife technology for certain types of cancer. Its senior care center is also convenient for senior residents who need a little additional assistance, whether it's post-op or post-illness.
Housing costs in coastal areas like Glynn County can be expensive, with Niche noting that the median home value is over $300,000. Waterfront homes can cost much more, even into the millions, but Niche also notes that the county's median rent price is under $1,500 a month. Plus, Georgia is tax-friendly for retirees and exempts social security and retirement income from taxation for residents 62 and older. However, coastal living does require some preparation. Tropical storms, flooding, and hurricane-season evacuation plans are important to keep in mind, especially when purchasing waterfront property. But for retirees comfortable with those caveats, Glynn County offers a beautiful place to settle down where days can revolve around the beach, a favorite fishing spot, or a relaxing round of golf.