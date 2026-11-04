Georgia's Highly-Rated East Coast Retirement Hideaway Is A Southeast Gem With Beaches, Golfing, And Fishing

Retiring somewhere along the Atlantic coast sounds lovely, especially when you picture mornings walking along sandy beaches, afternoons on the golf course, and fresh seafood dinners with waterfront views. Florida and the Carolinas usually get most of the attention. However, nestled right in between those retirement heavy-hitters, Georgia is worth mentioning for its own beautiful stretch of coastline. From quiet island communities to historic towns and sprawling salt marshes, the laid-back Southern vibes of Georgia's coast make it a noteworthy gem for retirees.

In fact, according to Niche, one of the top counties for retirees in the Peach State is tucked between Savannah and Jacksonville in southeastern Georgia. Glynn County, Georgia, came in fourth place (65th in the nation), offering the most appeal for retirees seeking Georgia coastal living in their golden years. Glynn County also ranks 14th on Niche's list of the best counties to live in the state overall. Niche gave the county an A grade for retirees, noting its pleasant weather (A-), good cost of living (B), and a high health and fitness score (A-). Glynn County also has a significant population of residents 65 and older (23%) compared to other age groups, meaning retirees may find it easier to make like-minded friends and enjoy a social life among their peers.

Home to Georgia's historic port city of Brunswick and the barrier islands of St. Simons and Jekyll, the county is part of a region known as the Golden Isles. From its wide, sandy beaches to tidal creeks shaded by centuries-old live oaks, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the coastal scenery here while leaving your working days behind you. What makes the area especially appealing for people settling into retirement is the variety of communities and lifestyles available.