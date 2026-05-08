5 Destinations Where You Can See Sea Turtles Hatching And Nesting In America

Growing up in South Florida, turtle nesting season had an understated excitement that felt palpable. From Fort Lauderdale to Miami Beach, I'd see stakes bordering nests in the sand and caution tape, keeping these endangered species safe. I even spent time volunteering in Crandon Park to help paint stakes used to safeguard nesting sites.

While those early experiences shaped my connection to sea turtles, Florida isn't the only place in the U.S. where you can witness hatchlings climbing out of their nests and flapping their way into the sea. Based on data expressed by state and federal agencies, community boards, and local conservation programs, we've identified five destinations across the United States where sea turtle nesting is most accessible to the public.

March 1 through October 31 is turtle nesting season, though timing can vary slightly by region. The turtles that nest in these areas include loggerheads, greens, Kemp's ridleys, leatherbacks, and hawksbills. Visiting during this period comes with responsibility. Beaches should remain clean and undisturbed, visitors should keep a respectful distance, and lights should be minimized at night, including avoiding flash photography. Disturbing turtle nests can result in fines or federal penalties under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973. The goal is for the turtles to make their way to the ocean safely without disturbance or disorientation. With the right timing and awareness, here are some of the best places in the U.S. to spot sea turtles hatching and nesting!