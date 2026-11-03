The Best Places To Stay In Edinburgh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Scotland is having a strong year when it comes to tourism. An influx of direct flights from the United States, an ever-increasing Outlander following, the Tartan Army's frolics in Boston, and heatwaves in Europe have all helped push more visitors than ever to its bonnie shores, and the glittering capital, Edinburgh, has been winning over hearts.

From its impossibly beautiful medieval Old Town, spiraling down from the castle, to the ever-cooler streets of Leith, it's a multifaceted city, rich in history, culture, art and, well, whisky, of course. For all its offerings, it's a surprisingly compact place, however. You could explore one of the world's most walkable cities comfortably in a day and even squeeze in time for a pub or three. With a city that small, you'd think it wouldn't matter too much where you stayed, but your home base is more important than you think.

To help plan your visit to Auld Reekie, we've broken the city down into nine excellent areas to home in on, based on who they're best for and what's nearby, researching local blogs and attractions. Whether it's your first visit or a repeat trip to see what you missed before, one of these brilliant neighborhoods will see you well on your way.