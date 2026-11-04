The Coastal Escape Boomers Prefer To Retire To Over Florida (No, Not California)

For generations, Florida has been a favorite destination for Americans looking to spend their retirement somewhere warm. With its beaches, golf courses, and plethora of retirement communities, the Sunshine State has plenty to offer new residents leaving their working years behind them. But Florida isn't the only place in the Southeast where retirees can enjoy mild winters, waterfront living, and warm communities. In fact, according to a recent report, Baby Boomers in particular are increasingly choosing two neighboring states over Florida.

A 2026 midyear migration report from U-Haul found that South Carolina and North Carolina ranked first and second, respectively, for net gains of one-way moving equipment among Baby Boomers. Florida actually came in third, followed by Arizona and Alabama. The study examined customer moves between July 2025 and June 2026, suggesting that the Carolinas are becoming especially appealing destinations for older Americans looking to settle down post-career. While the data really reflects U-Haul customers rather than all retirees in the nation, it still offers an interesting look at changing relocation patterns among the different generations.

It's easy to see why Boomers are attracted to the Carolinas. Both states offer miles of Atlantic shoreline, charming historic towns, and plenty of opportunities for golf, boating, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Their coastal communities also offer variety, from lively beach destinations with year-round entertainment to smaller waterfront towns where neighbors all know each other and meet up for local festivals and farmers markets. There's also the advantage of experiencing four seasons without dealing with the harsh winters common farther north (although things get pretty hot and humid in the summer). For retirees who want to stay active, enjoy coastal scenery, and maybe find a quieter alternative to the retirement scene in Florida, the Carolinas offer plenty of possibilities.