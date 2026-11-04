Outside Bristol Is A Charming Market Town With Tasty Bites And A Fairytale Castle
If you were to imagine a quintessential English market town, your mind would probably conjure up something like Thornbury. The small South Gloucestershire town has a walkable main street, greengrocers selling produce from nearby farms, a medieval-era church, and a well-preserved castle that once welcomed Henry VIII and his wife Anne Boleyn, less than a year before the king had his wife beheaded for treason. It's got cozy pubs too (because of course it does), some with al fresco seating.
As a market town, Thornbury is also a great place to shop for locally sourced goods and produce. A lively farmers' market is held in Thornbury on the first and third Thursday of every month, and there are seasonal events, too, including the Christmas Lights Switch On, featuring festive food and craft stalls. At the Tortworth Estate farm shop, just outside of town, you'll find fresh deli food and locally sourced produce, including pickles, cheeses, condiments, honey, and award-winning Gloucestershire ale. The Thornbury Carnival, however, once one of the most popular events in town, faces an uncertain future after its organizers stepped down in 2025 due to rising costs and declining attendance.
Thornbury is surrounded by countryside, with inviting walks through nearby woodlands and down to the banks of the River Severn, and it has a thriving food scene, defined by traditional pub food and restaurants serving European and Asian cuisine. Though Thornbury's railway station hasn't fielded a train since it closed in 1966, the town is easy to access if you're driving. It's only 30 minutes by car from Bristol, one of the best places to travel in the world this year, while Gloucester and Stroud are also around half an hour away.
Visiting Thornbury Castle
Henry VIII is typically depicted as a brutal man and a tyrannical ruler — Boleyn wasn't the only one of his wives to lose her head to the executioner's sword — but his royal retreats were often places of bucolic tranquility. Such is the case with Thornbury Castle, an ambitious Tudor palace begun in the early 16th century but never completed, which has since been transformed into a modern, luxurious hotel. The crenelated exterior, octagonal turrets, mullioned windows, and manicured lawns remain, but the interiors are fitted with the kind of elegant furnishings you'd see in a contemporary design magazine.
Thornbury Castle is a member of the Relais & Châteaux association, comprising 580 independently operated hotels and restaurants across the world, all required to meet strict standards, such as having a strong sense of place and history, delivering gastronomic excellence, and fostering a calm and welcoming atmosphere. The rooms — known as bedchambers — in Thornbury Castle are decidedly regal, with four-poster beds, period-style artworks, and exposed brickwork, evoking the history of the building. Yet the use of color, texture, and lighting (not to mention modern insulation) bespeaks a 21st-century sensibility, making the hotel feel more comfortable than a draughty Tudor-era castle.
Some of the U.K.'s most glorious accommodations are in castles, but with such glamor comes a hefty price tag. If you're not staying as a guest, you can still explore Thornbury Castle on an official history tour, covering its striking architecture, handsome grounds, and the nobility who lived here — contact the castle to enquire about tour availability. Non-guests can also make a reservation for afternoon tea or a tasting menu at the opulent in-house restaurant, helmed by a culinary director who trained under Joël Robuchon. Unsurprisingly, the restaurant has received awards for both its food and the service.
More tasty eats in Thornbury
While the tasting menu in Thornbury Castle is all about elegant ingredients and classic French cooking techniques, there's humbler fare available in the town. Thai Basil has been a local favorite since it opened on High Street back in 2011, with a menu that mixes familiar classics — pad thai, green curry, tom yum — with more unusual combinations, such as curried mussels with egg and lime leaves, a rich duck breast curry with pineapple and tomato, and deep-fried seabass with herbs and spices. A 4.6 rating from hundreds of reviews on Google Maps speaks to the quality of the food being cooked up in Thai Basil's kitchen.
The menu in Ronnie's of Thornbury, an independent restaurant in a lovely stone building on St Mary Street, is more modern British, although it's accented with flavors from the European mainland. Expect dishes like roast chicken, lamb loin, grilled fish, Cornish scallops, wild mushroom risotto, and crumbles and panna cottas made with locally grown fruits. It also stocks English wines, particularly sparkling whites, the style that helped put British wine on the map. No longer an outlier in the fine wine scene, England now proudly hosts some of the world's best wineries.
Casual diners should pop into The Yard at No. 8 for pizza and craft beer, perhaps even a pastry if you've room for dessert. The restaurant is run by award-winning Pigs Pizzas, which also operates out of a custom-built container at the Wiper and True Taproom in Bristol. The menu is refreshingly spare, focusing on five styles of San Marzano-based pizza: margherita, margherita deluxe, funghi, pepperoni, and "the Hot Hog" (with pepperoni, jalapeños, and hot honey drizzle). When the weather is nice, tuck into your pizza at one of the outdoor tables.