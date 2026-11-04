Outside Bristol Is A Charming Market Town With Tasty Bites And A Fairytale Castle

If you were to imagine a quintessential English market town, your mind would probably conjure up something like Thornbury. The small South Gloucestershire town has a walkable main street, greengrocers selling produce from nearby farms, a medieval-era church, and a well-preserved castle that once welcomed Henry VIII and his wife Anne Boleyn, less than a year before the king had his wife beheaded for treason. It's got cozy pubs too (because of course it does), some with al fresco seating.

As a market town, Thornbury is also a great place to shop for locally sourced goods and produce. A lively farmers' market is held in Thornbury on the first and third Thursday of every month, and there are seasonal events, too, including the Christmas Lights Switch On, featuring festive food and craft stalls. At the Tortworth Estate farm shop, just outside of town, you'll find fresh deli food and locally sourced produce, including pickles, cheeses, condiments, honey, and award-winning Gloucestershire ale. The Thornbury Carnival, however, once one of the most popular events in town, faces an uncertain future after its organizers stepped down in 2025 due to rising costs and declining attendance.

Thornbury is surrounded by countryside, with inviting walks through nearby woodlands and down to the banks of the River Severn, and it has a thriving food scene, defined by traditional pub food and restaurants serving European and Asian cuisine. Though Thornbury's railway station hasn't fielded a train since it closed in 1966, the town is easy to access if you're driving. It's only 30 minutes by car from Bristol, one of the best places to travel in the world this year, while Gloucester and Stroud are also around half an hour away.