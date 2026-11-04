The 10 Best Castles In Wales To Visit, Ranked By Reviews

Frequently referred to as the castle capital of the world, Wales hosts 427 castle sites, though not all are what you might expect. These landmarks exist in various states, some surviving as ruins and others standing tall centuries after their initial construction. And while it's impossible to know exactly how many castles have ever been erected in Wales, the BBC reports that some estimates suggest the country once had one castle for every 12 square miles.

With these regal credentials under its belt, the nation of Cymru (the Welsh name for Wales) is, of course, a prime destination for sightseers keen on exploring unique historic and cultural attractions. If you have the freedom to wander Wales at your leisure, you could even make a point of stopping by every castle site available. However, those with limited time in the region will likely have to whittle their choices down to just a few of the most impressive, interesting, and scenic spots on offer. For those adventurers, Islands has put together a list of the 10 best castles in Wales to visit, ranked by online reviews.

After drawing on insights from travel experts such as Rick Steves and locals on social media to narrow down our selections of the country's top towers, turrets, and fortresses worth exploring, we ranked them by Google star ratings, using review counts to break ties. In this roundup, you'll find not only picturesque photo spots but also a treasure trove of memorable experiences and activities to try. Whether you're interested in guided tours of architectural curiosities or a hands-on activity that immerses you in a location's storied past, these 10 castles will have something in store to suit you.