The 10 Best Castles In Wales To Visit, Ranked By Reviews
Frequently referred to as the castle capital of the world, Wales hosts 427 castle sites, though not all are what you might expect. These landmarks exist in various states, some surviving as ruins and others standing tall centuries after their initial construction. And while it's impossible to know exactly how many castles have ever been erected in Wales, the BBC reports that some estimates suggest the country once had one castle for every 12 square miles.
With these regal credentials under its belt, the nation of Cymru (the Welsh name for Wales) is, of course, a prime destination for sightseers keen on exploring unique historic and cultural attractions. If you have the freedom to wander Wales at your leisure, you could even make a point of stopping by every castle site available. However, those with limited time in the region will likely have to whittle their choices down to just a few of the most impressive, interesting, and scenic spots on offer. For those adventurers, Islands has put together a list of the 10 best castles in Wales to visit, ranked by online reviews.
After drawing on insights from travel experts such as Rick Steves and locals on social media to narrow down our selections of the country's top towers, turrets, and fortresses worth exploring, we ranked them by Google star ratings, using review counts to break ties. In this roundup, you'll find not only picturesque photo spots but also a treasure trove of memorable experiences and activities to try. Whether you're interested in guided tours of architectural curiosities or a hands-on activity that immerses you in a location's storied past, these 10 castles will have something in store to suit you.
Caernarfon Castle
Around half an hour north of the resort village of Portmeirion lies Caernarfon Castle. Described by numerous past visitors as amazingly well preserved, Caernarfon is often praised for its gorgeous views characterized by dramatic towers overlooking the River Seiont. These sights pair with the fascinating Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum to earn the attraction a 4.6-star Google rating based on over 16,560 reviews. As several of those reviews can attest, Caernarfon's beauty is matched by its astounding size, making the grounds fun to explore for children and adults alike. Just be prepared for the castle's spiral staircases, features as fascinating as they are narrow and steep.
Cardiff Castle
Situated in the Welsh capital of Cardiff, Cardiff Castle (Castell Caerdydd in Welsh) has received over 23,200 Google reviews, which add up to a 4.6-star rating. Its architecture blends medieval, Victorian, and Roman styles, a testament to the site's roughly 2,000 years of history. Offering a charming contrast to modern life, the exterior castle walls sit across the street from bustling city sidewalks, shops, and restaurants, making the area particularly convenient for travelers. Meanwhile, the castle grounds contain remnants of Norman and Roman fortresses, plus luxurious wonders like a richly decorated library room.
Castell Dinefwr
Rated 4.7 stars on over 1,900 Google reviews, Castell Dinefwr (aka Dinefwr Castle) takes you back to 12th-century Wales. While more of a ruin than Caernarfon and Cardiff castles, Dinefwr is no less interesting to experience.
Watching over the verdant Tywi Valley, this historic fortress sits within an 800-acre estate that includes Dinefwr National Nature Reserve. Designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest, the surrounding parkland treats visitors to wonderful wildlife walks, with opportunities to watch birds flit between ancient trees and fallow deer graze in peaceful meadows.
Raglan Castle
About 90 minutes east of Castell Dinefwr, you can discover Raglan Castle near the market town of Usk, located between Cardiff and the Wye Valley National Landscape. Another 4.7-star attraction, Raglan has garnered more than 4,420 Google reviews. Regularly referred to as the "grandest castle ever built by Welshmen," this fortress-palace is perhaps most famous for its Great Tower. Constructed in 1435, the tower routinely receives compliments from reviewers, who appreciate its cultural value and aesthetic appeal. Outside the Great Tower, sightseers can also peruse Raglan Castle's lovely gardens and snag a picnic table for an al fresco lunch.
Penrhyn Castle
Rated 4.7 stars based on 5,300 Google reviews, Penrhyn Castle resides on the outskirts of Bangor, the oldest city in Wales. Flaunting a Norman Revival architectural design and green spaces such as the Walled and Chapel gardens, this brick-and-limestone structure gets its flair from features like stained glass, ivy-covered walls, and striking battlements.
Of course, according to many past visitors, the lavish interior rooms are equally impressive. Top spots to see include the pink-and-gold Drawing Room, the extravagant State Bedroom, and the elegant Ebony Room. While touring the castle, keep your eyes peeled for the paintings that help make up Penrhyn's outstanding art collection, too.
Chirk Castle
At Chirk Castle, visitors will find themselves right along the Wales-England border (otherwise known as the Welsh Marches) in Wrexham. Under two hours southeast of Caernarfon and Penrhyn, Chirk is a medieval-era fortress dating back to around 1295, when construction began to help secure Edward I's control over Wales.
Over hundreds of years, the fortress evolved from a military stronghold into a more inviting (if opulent) residence for figures such as politician Sir Thomas Myddelton. Today, those who roam the grounds can expect to see areas ranging from gardens to a dungeon, all of which help the place maintain a 4.7-star rating based on over 7,280 Google reviews.
Pembroke Castle
Not far from Barafundle Bay (one of the UK's best beaches), Pembroke Castle is located within a town of the same name. The site enjoys a 4.7-star Google rating based on over 8,360 reviews, with past sightseers often raving about the terrific tour guides available to lead you through the grounds.
First established in 1093, this fortress doesn't stop at tours when it comes to immersing you in its history. On select dates, entertaining shows included with castle admission bring Pembroke's history to life, while activities such as Knight School give kids an opportunity to practice their regal bows and sword-fighting abilities.
Powis Castle
Surpassing Pembroke Castle in review count, Powis Castle is another 4.7-star site, with more than 8,500 Google reviews. Toppled by Welsh prince Llywelyn ap Gruffudd of Gwynedd in 1274, this medieval structure found new life in the ensuing years and now allows visitors to wander through a ballroom, museum, gardens, and more. The garden spaces are especially impressive, with Italianate Terraces, shapely topiaries, flower beds, and towering hedges. Pathways winding throughout the gardens make these wonders easy to see on a self-guided tour, and a picnicking area by the garden entrance invites you to stop and soak in the sights.
Caerphilly Castle
Dating back to the 13th century and encircled by a distinctive moat, Caerphilly has the honor of being the largest castle in Wales and the second-largest in the UK. Boasting a 4.7-star Google rating based on over 8,800 reviews, the fortress wows visitors with views of its famous leaning tower, Great Hall, and waterfront landscapes.
"The castle is full of history, incredible architecture, and so many beautiful details to discover," one reviewer wrote. "Walking around the castle and seeing the towers, walls, and surroundings in person was truly unforgettable. It is even more beautiful than I expected!"
Conwy Castle
While sharing a 4.7-star rating with several other locations on this list of the best castles in Wales, Conwy Castle stands above its similarly rated peers thanks to its staggering number of rave reviews contributing to its score. The attraction has over 22,120 Google reviews, roughly two and a half times as many as Caerphilly.
There are a few reasons Conwy gets so much attention, not least of which is its stunning surrounding scenery. Situated along the river and gazing out on the Snowdonia mountains, this castle welcomes those willing to scale its spiral staircases for a glimpse of breathtaking vistas.