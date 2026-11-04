Under An Hour From Cardiff Is An Ex-Mining Town With Mountain Trails, Tasty Eateries, And Scenic Lakes
Nestled in a valley surrounded by moors and lush green hills is a small town that has undergone a considerable transformation, from a center of the coal-mining industry — with soot, smoke, and ravaged landscapes — to an idyllic, nature-filled, quiet place that is a joy to visit. These days, hiking trails that meander through the surrounding hills offer photogenic scenery, with placid lakes providing a home to contentedly quacking ducks, while the town itself offers inexpensive, varied, and delicious comfort food. The Welsh town of Tonypandy is clean and beautiful, with tree-lined streets and lovely homes, yet is utterly lacking in pretension.
Tonypandy's mining heritage is inseparable from one of the most famous industrial disputes in Welsh history: "The Tonypandy Riots", which took place in 1910. Workers considered the local mines more complicated than most and demanded higher pay for the effort, according to the Rhondda Cynon Taf Library Service. The dispute dragged on until 1911, and after intense deliberation, strikes, and days of all-out rioting, the miners secured a slight increase in their wages, though it fell short of their original demands. Coal mining across the Rhondda Valley gradually declined, with the last working pit in the Rhondda, Mardy Colliery, closing in 1990. Today, Tonypandy's industrial heritage remains an important part of its identity, while nearby walking trails and country parks offer visitors a chance to enjoy the surrounding landscape.
Locals from Cardiff have only a 40-minute drive to Tonypandy, and a train can cover the distance in a similar time. Traveling from the Welsh capital by bus takes about an hour and a half, and it can cost more than the train. If flying into Cardiff Airport (CWL), the drive takes the same amount of time, but public transport takes about two hours due to connections.
Gorgeous hiking trails and a lovely lake near Tonypandy
Similar to the trails found amongst the wild beauty of the Brecon Beacons, the trails near Tonypandy offer mountaintop views of the surrounding valleys and moors. The easily traversed Old Colliery Path begins beside a lake and, for just over 3 miles, climbs through woodland to a second, smaller lake. Along the way, a memorial to the old Cambrian Colliery can be seen, commemorating miners killed in two separate disasters in 1905 and 1965. Some hikers on AllTrails report overgrowth on the trail, so long pants are advisable.
The largest and prettiest lake in Tonypandy is Glyncornel Lake. According to Fishing Wales, fishing is not currently allowed, yet the still waters and overhanging trees make it a good spot to relax and enjoy its beauty. It's also the start and end point of the Llwynypia Circular, which takes one through part of the town itself, then midway up and around a large, forested hill, with views of the town, the lake, and the moors. The wooded portions are a shady respite, but hikers should watch out for some deep, muddy sections.
Taking a wider path and climbing a taller mountain, the 7.5-mile Mynydd Ton Circular trail takes hikers to the mountain after which the route is named. Those who complete the ascent are rewarded with peak views of Tonypandy, and one hiker on AllTrails recommends savoring the scenery, saying, "There is a log about three-quarters of the way up where you can sit and see the most spectacular view, I suggest having a snack and a drink here and soaking it up." However, hikers should note that wildfires affected parts of the Rhondda Valley in summer 2026, including the Llanwonno Mountain area. Check current local advice and trail conditions before setting out on upland routes.
Mining and dining in Tonypandy
Visitors can delve into local mining history at A Welsh Coal Mining Experience, an exciting exhibit at the Rhondda Heritage Park Museum led by a former local coal miner, featuring simulated and interactive experiences that convey the lives and travails of miners, their families, and the community. It's a view into the heart of the history of Wales' scenic escape of Rhondda Cynon Taf and should not be missed. An overgrown powerhouse sits in town, below the fork of Llwynypia Road and Collier's Way, where it has stood since 1905. It became a focal point during the 1910 riots, when police were stationed there and miners unsuccessfully attempted to shut it down.
Before starting your day of exploration, visit The Cwtch, a splendid coffee shop serving generous breakfasts and sweet and savory baked goods, with a gift shop selling whimsical trinkets to bring home as a souvenir. The Fulling Mill's wooden floors and large, cozy booths make for an inviting setting for pizzas baked on a stone and succulent carvery meats served with overflowing sides, which may require a takeaway box to finish later. With an average 4.8-star rating on Google Maps, The Pizza Planet is the place to go for a vast menu of pizza options, and kebabs and burgers are also on offer.
Tonypandy is full of outdoor adventures, beautiful lakes, deep mining history, and delicious food, and is an excellent day trip from nearby Cardiff, one of the most affordable capitals in Europe. Immerse yourself further in the region's coal mining history with a stay at The Coal Exchange Hotel in the capital, once the financial focal point for the industry. Its stately rooms and suites, with luxurious yet old-fashioned furnishings, are surprisingly light on the wallet.