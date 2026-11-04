Between Blackpool And Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Village With Nearby National Parks, Fishing, And Waterfalls

Britain is dotted with many a charming, rustic village which preserves the nation's cultural and historical qualities far more than London's busy streets. Some of these classic villages even sit within national parks. Ingleton is a perfect example of a timeless blend of British rural culture and natural beauty. Set within the county of North Yorkshire, Ingleton is about 50 miles northeast of Blackpool and 90 miles southwest of Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Though remote, it can be reached by car or from the nearby Ribblehead Trail Station. But Ingleton's best qualities are not its quiet countryside atmosphere or classic stone houses, but rather its setting within one of the U.K.'s most beautiful national parks.

Ingleton has breathtaking vistas of the lovely Yorkshire Dales National Park, which serves as the basis for many attractions and activities. As an authentic national park village, Ingleton provides the same outdoor access as American national park communities such as Grand Canyon Historic Village or Yosemite's Wawona. In contrast to the monumental landscapes of the American West, Ingleton presides over a peaceful stretch of rivers, peaks, and waterfalls.

Ingleton takes advantage of this location with premier walking trails, including arguably the U.K.'s single best waterfall-viewing route. The sheer number of fish-heavy rivers running on and near its borders create world-class opportunities for river fishing in a magical national park setting. Plus, Ingleton's human-made features include some impressive historic feats and marvels of Victorian engineering, all on view via its many scenic walking routes.