New York City Boomers Are Moving To This Vibrant City Dubbed 'The Capital Of Latin America'

Older New Yorkers moving to Miami will find a take on big-city life with historic estates, art museums, and evenings of salsa music. Little Havana offers an introduction to Miami's Caribbean cuisine and culture — the neighborhood is full of Cuban restaurants, cigar shops, murals, and some music venue fixtures like Ball & Chain and Hoy Como Ayer, where you can enjoy a night of salsa or jazz. In the neighborhood's Domino Park, you'll often find locals playing dominoes beneath shaded pavilions (you'll need a club card to play along), while just south of Little Havana, the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens pairs an early-20th-century waterfront mansion with tropical-influenced formal gardens.

Miami is home to many cultural gems beyond the beach scene for boomers to get their dose of creative inspiration. At Pérez Art Museum Miami (one of Miami's must-see museums), visitors can see modern art from across the Americas in a waterfront building with hanging gardens and Biscayne Bay views. The museum offers guided tours (in English and Spanish) and discounted admission for visitors older than 61. For those interested in learning more about Miami's Caribbean influences, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex hosts arts and cultural programs showcasing Afro-Caribbean heritage. You might join a Haitian folkloric dance class or stop by on weekends for the Caribbean Marketplace.

There's a range of programs designed specifically for older adults, too. Miami-Dade's Active Older Adults program for those aged 55 and over offers activities like yoga, Zumba, sewing, and senior luncheons at different parks. Some Miami parks also host salsa classes specifically for adults 55 and older, offered through Miami Parks and Recreation. For culture-minded residents aged over 61, Miami's Golden Ticket Arts Guide provides you with free access to various art and culture activities.