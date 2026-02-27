The 4 Must-See Museums In Miami, According To A Lifelong Resident
When one thinks of Miami, the first things to come to mind are — what else? — sun-drenched beaches, packed-to-the-brim restaurants, and vibrant nightclubs. Shows like "Miami Vice" and films like "Scarface" have helped cement Miami's image as synonymous with the glitz and glamour of Miami Beach, which boasts one of Florida's most walkable neighborhoods. But as someone who has lived here my entire life, I can tell you that there's far more than meets the eye in the Magic City.
One of my favorite pastimes is hitting up cultural spots, especially when they have a new exhibit. Though Miami doesn't boast the centuries-old cultural institutions of, say, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, or Washington, D.C., it offers a surprisingly wide array of museums for different tastes and ages. I've found myself nerding out on everything from shark teeth and airplanes to 20th-century art at these venues. Best of all, some host free‑admission days, special weekend events, workshops, and local‑artist programs, reinforcing accessibility and community participation.
Not only do museums offer a whole lot in the way of learning and enrichment, but they also make a great escape from the sweltering South Florida heat. In the summer, temperatures are known to climb into the high 80s and low 90s, with museums offering air-conditioned relief. The buildings also protect against the threat of rain, as Miami averages 17 to 19 rainy days per month between June and September. The museums highlighted below are located in or near downtown Miami, one of the city's most vibrant cultural hubs. Even if you don't exactly consider yourself a museum fiend, these institutions just might awaken the culture lover in you.
HistoryMiami
Opened in 1940 as the Historical Museum of Southern Florida, this expansive downtown museum houses more than two million images and over 30,000 artifacts documenting over 10,000 years of the region's past, making it one of the largest regional history organizations in the southeastern United States. A Smithsonian Affiliate, its unique collections, education programs, and city tours deliver an enriching experience for history lovers and curiosity seekers alike, earning it recognition as Best Museum 2022 by The Miami New Times. Core exhibitions include "It's a Miami Thing," which features a Cuban refugee raft and Seminole dugout canoe, and "Miami, The Magic City," which explores the city's rich history through photos dating to the late 1800s.
In 2026, I'll be sure not to miss the free exhibition "Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged A Nation," which runs from June 20 to July 5. Miami is one of only eight cities to host original founding-era documents on loan from the National Archives, including Oaths of Allegiance signed by George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Aaron Burr; a draft printing of the Constitution; and an engraving of the Declaration of Independence. Festivities (also free) include a digital mural where guests can share their hopes for the country's future, and a July 4th birthday party on the plaza.
HistoryMiami is conveniently located near public transit, so you don't even need a car to navigate the area. With the Government Center Metrorail station right across the street, you can seamlessly board the Metromover and be at Frost Science and the Pérez Art Museum, discussed below, in minutes. Whether you opt to stay on the premises or go on an off-site guided tour, the possibilities are endless. To whet your appetite, check out the museum's range of informative online exhibitions.
Philip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Just a short Metromover ride or a 10‑minute drive in a car from HistoryMiami (and at a comfortable walking distance of about 1.5 miles if you want to get some steps in), you can find Frost Science. The museum moved from its Coconut Grove location (which I visited on various field trips and dates with my wife) to a 250,000-square-foot facility encompassing four buildings. Star gazers will be dazzled by the state-of-the-art planetarium, while ocean lovers will be in awe of a multi-level 500,000-gallon aquarium, which includes a widely photographed 31-foot-wide oculus dome that reveals sharks and rays gliding overhead. Frost Science is one of only a few museums in the world to include both a planetarium and aquarium, and judging from how absorbed she gets at each, my daughter would be hard-pressed to single one out as her favorite.
From hands-on activities, STEM shows, and immersive galleries to interactive displays in its Power of Science exhibit, this is one gem that everyone in the family is sure to enjoy. Most recently, I brought my wife and daughter there to see "Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius," a fascinating exhibition that vividly illuminates the legacy of the Renaissance master. My wife, a science teacher, came away inspired to incorporate some of the material she learned into her own lessons.
The all-in-one explorer ticket includes access to museum exhibitions, the aquarium, and one Planetarium show based on availability, with memberships offering free admission year-round. Situated on four lush acres with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, Frost Science joins the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) at Maurice A. Ferré Park, a 21-acre hub of art, culture, recreation, and science near Bayside Marketplace and the Kaseya Center, home to the NBA's Miami Heat and year-round concerts and events.
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
Adjacent to Frost Science is the Pérez Art Museum Miami, affectionately known as PAMM. Founded in 1984, PAMM relocated to its present-day location — a 200,000-square-foot bayfront building designed by award-winning architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron — in 2013. Hanging gardens, generous terraces, and the use of natural light, wood, and concrete all reflect the museum's effort to seamlessly integrate the cantilevered structure with its natural surroundings.
Inside, PAMM's wide-ranging collection of modern and contemporary art — 2,000 pieces and counting — now includes works by artists from the Americas, Europe, Africa, and beyond. Its dynamic exhibitions have explored such poignant themes as the environment, identity, and social justice. What's more, it offers creative workshops, school and exhibition tours, and family-friendly events like open houses throughout the year, appealing to the young and young at heart. Verde, the waterfront restaurant, is a destination in itself, with one Tripadvisor user raving that the delicious food, warm atmosphere, and fantastic bay views made for a "great overall experience."
The museum is open every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, providing ample opportunities throughout the week to visit. General admission for adults is $18, while children ages 0 to 6 enter for free. Seniors and students with a valid ID receive a $4 discount. Although I'm not as passionate about art as I am about history, I realize that the two very often overlap — such as in the superb National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., considered one of the best for 2025. I visited PAMM several times during college to conduct research or simply enjoy featured artwork in a relaxed setting. Without a doubt, PAMM is a cultural landmark that embodies Miami's artistic evolution, global footprint, and strong sense of community.
Miami Children's Museum
Last but certainly not least is Miami Children's Museum, a favorite haunt of my daughter and other children throughout South Florida. Housed in a 56,500-square-foot facility on Watson Island, the museum has welcomed over 5 million guests, placing it among the largest of its kind in the U.S. The museum has received various awards and accolades, including being named "The Best Designed Museum" in Florida by Architectural Digest magazine, "Best Museum in Miami" by the Miami New Times, and one of the "Top 10 Children's Museums in the World" by Viator.
Several hands-on galleries allow children to explore culture, careers, art, science, and the environment through play. My daughter always enjoys going down the slide in the Castle of Dreams exhibit, pretending to scan fresh goods at the pretend Super Market, and treating animals — the stuffed kind, anyway — at Pet Central. I never came to this museum myself as a kid, but I imagine I would have enjoyed the Bank, which teaches financial literacy through interactive activities, and the Construction Zone, which features building stations that simulate a real construction site. Outdoor exhibits are also available should the little ones wish to frolic in the open air.
My wife, daughter, and I have made it a family tradition to take pics each summer in the on-site photo booth so we can document my little one's growth over time. Another standout exhibit is its aquarium, which is much different than the one at Frost Science, but no less engaging. Launched for the first time in the U.S., this interactive Virtual Sketch Aquarium animates and digitizes physical artwork, sparking children's curiosity about the sea. If you're looking for the perfect place to create special family memories in Miami, this stellar museum ought to rank among your top picks.