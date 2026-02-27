The 4 Must-See Museums In Miami, According To A Lifelong Resident

When one thinks of Miami, the first things to come to mind are — what else? — sun-drenched beaches, packed-to-the-brim restaurants, and vibrant nightclubs. Shows like "Miami Vice" and films like "Scarface" have helped cement Miami's image as synonymous with the glitz and glamour of Miami Beach, which boasts one of Florida's most walkable neighborhoods. But as someone who has lived here my entire life, I can tell you that there's far more than meets the eye in the Magic City.

One of my favorite pastimes is hitting up cultural spots, especially when they have a new exhibit. Though Miami doesn't boast the centuries-old cultural institutions of, say, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, or Washington, D.C., it offers a surprisingly wide array of museums for different tastes and ages. I've found myself nerding out on everything from shark teeth and airplanes to 20th-century art at these venues. Best of all, some host free‑admission days, special weekend events, workshops, and local‑artist programs, reinforcing accessibility and community participation.

Not only do museums offer a whole lot in the way of learning and enrichment, but they also make a great escape from the sweltering South Florida heat. In the summer, temperatures are known to climb into the high 80s and low 90s, with museums offering air-conditioned relief. The buildings also protect against the threat of rain, as Miami averages 17 to 19 rainy days per month between June and September. The museums highlighted below are located in or near downtown Miami, one of the city's most vibrant cultural hubs. Even if you don't exactly consider yourself a museum fiend, these institutions just might awaken the culture lover in you.