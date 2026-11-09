Between Detroit And Lansing Is A Michigan Lake With Boating, Fishing, A Beach, And Camping

Portage Yacht Club is a good starting point if you want to explore the lake and surrounding waterways. It rents kayaks, catamarans, and pontoons as well as small dinghies. Waterfowl and songbirds flock to the lake, so as you move along, listen for the melodious trills of winter wrens or the rising, flute-like tones of a Swainson's thrush. If you go as far west as the Portage River, you may be able to catch a glimpse of some charming wildlife, such as muskrats and beavers.

Waterloo Recreation Area has several campgrounds. One option at Portage Lake is Waterloo Portage Modern Campground, which sits on the lake and spans wide-open lawns interspersed with towering trees. Each site has a sanitation station and either a 30 or 50 amp service. For a more rustic stay, call the park to reserve the Waterloo Group Use Campground. It offers sites suitable for up to 150 campers, picnic tables, and fire pits. (As a note for long-term campers, you can take showers at Portage Lake Modern Campground for a fee.)

The Department of Natural Resources says Portage Lake is home to largemouth bass, bluegill, northern pike, crappie, sunfish, and walleye. You can use the Hunt Fish App to access a fishing license as well as other helpful information such as where to find boat launches, weather forecasts, and up-to-date regulations. If you're driving from Lansing, stop by Mike and Tina's Party Store, about 20 minutes west from the lake. It sells a variety of bait and tackle, including rods, wax worms, and minnows.