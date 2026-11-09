Outside Edinburgh Is A Unified Coastal Town With Fresh Seafood, Harbor Views, And A Historic Garden

While beautiful Edinburgh, Scotland's capital city, dominates the Firth of Forth, it's the many smaller towns and villages along the coast that will brighten your day when you get the urge to take in sea views. Edinburgh is magical and features many stunning views of its own, but the coast is best appreciated from a day trip to a nearby small town like Cockenzie and Port Seton. Originally two separate fishing villages, Cockenzie and Port Seton each had its own harbor and grew for different reasons. Today, Cockenzie and Port Seton is a unified coastal town, merged and operated as one entity. The fresh seafood is still top notch, and there are plenty of beautiful harbor views to go around, with two harbors to choose from. Step into the town's history with a visit to Cockenzie House and Gardens or the Waggonway Museum, or visit one of the best preserved medieval churches in Scotland at Seton Collegiate Church.

Cockenzie and Port Seton makes for a lovely day trip from Edinburgh for those that want to enjoy the coast, fresh seafood, and a bit of history. It's a 30-minute drive or about an hour via bus, depending on which route you catch. The town doesn't have its own train station, so your best bet for public transport is catching the No. 26 bus, which doesn't require any transfers en route. The closest train station is in adjacent Prestonpas, an ex-mining town with a quiet beach, but you'll still have to walk, bike, or taxi into Cockenzie and Port Seton.