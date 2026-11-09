Forget The Bahamas, Retire To This Coastal Oasis Under 2 Hours From Cartagena With A Rich Culinary Scene

For centuries, people have sworn by the health benefits of living by the sea, and recent research backs them up. The thought of clean air laden with salt, time spent out in the sun, and the soothing rhythms of the waves may have you daydreaming about retirement in the white sands of the Bahamas, but at what price? With the average cost of retirement on those dreamy isles running almost $3,000 a month in 2026, that lifestyle isn't for everyone. However, if you look across the Atlantic Ocean, you will find an excellent alternative in the Spanish city of Alicante, highly favored by retirees wishing to live out their days on the Mediterranean.

The coastal oasis of Alicante sits on the famed Mediterranean coastline known as the Costa Blanca, and can be easily reached in under two hours by car from the historic tourist hub of Cartagena. Although still a popular tourist destination, this city of 350,000 inhabitants manages to keep living expenses low in comparison to its more eminent Spanish counterparts such as Barcelona or Madrid. The cost of living for a single person in Alicante sits at a reasonable $816 per month excluding rent and approximately a total of $1,461 per person, 42% lower than the U.S. average.

Healthcare in Spain meets high European standards, and as Alicante is not a small resort town but a fully equipped city, access to hospitals, specialized clinics, and services is readily available. Retirees seeking a new expat life in Alicante have the luxury of choice between affordable private clinics and eventually public healthcare services once legal residency is obtained, with many English-speaking options available. Most retirees resort to using a combination of both public and private healthcare options depending on their need of care.