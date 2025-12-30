The 5 Best Affordable Cities To Retire In Spain

If you need a convincing reason to retire abroad in Europe, look no further than costs. Everything from food to healthcare and housing generally is less expensive in Europe. "It might cost you $70,000 a year to have a middle-class retirement in the United States," said Tommy Sikes, founder of Traveltirement, to CNBC, noting that with the same budget in parts of Europe, "you can live like a king, including renting or purchasing a property." That isn't to say all European countries are the same (Switzerland, Iceland, and Norway, for example, rank high for costs of living), but an affordable one that many American retirees flock to for high quality of life and a pleasant climate is Spain.

According to data from Numbeo, the cost of living in Spain is roughly one-third lower than that of the United States overall. Your dollar goes even further in Spain when you compare it to specific, popular cities for retirement in the U.S. Compared with Tampa's cost of living index, for example, it's 38% cheaper. But beyond cost, Spain has many benefits for retirees. International Living ranked it among the top 10 countries in the world for retirement in 2026, citing its famously relaxed pace of life, top-tier healthcare access, and sunny Mediterranean climate.

For retirees, the best of Spain's advantages — its culture, weather, and affordability — are most exemplary in certain cities. We selected five that truly stand out, evaluated based on cost of living, healthcare access, climate comfort, and cultural and lifestyle amenities to facilitate a breezy and fulfilling retirement.