Kansas City's Suburb On The Missouri River Is An Underrated City With Family Fun, Trails, And Historic Charm

A scenic and family-friendly small-town suburb is probably the last place you'd expect to find some of Kansas' most fascinating true crime lore. But Lansing, situated just outside of Kansas City, is full of it. The community is infamous for housing the oldest penitentiary in the state, a grim stone-walled edifice that once confined a motley assortment of Wild West outlaws, Prohibition-era gangsters, and even a few notorious serial killers.

Lansing hasn't completely shed its prison-town reputation. Folks still flock to the now-decommissioned monolith, cameras ready, for Alcatraz-style guided tours today. But beyond those rough-and-tumble roots lies a peaceful hometown, dotted with green parks and scenic nature trails. The down-to-earth Leavenworth County community sits along the west bank of the Missouri River, offering some lovely waterfront views, too. The city ranks in the top half of America's best suburbs to live in on Niche, where one local called it a "nice small-town community" and a "good place to raise a family." Another echoed the sentiment, writing that "the town is safe, clean, and welcoming."

Lansing is only about a 30-minute drive from downtown Kansas City and roughly 20 miles from the Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Whether you're coming to explore some local history or enjoy a quiet walk outdoors, the city makes for a fun stopover, day trip, or weekend away just about any time of year.