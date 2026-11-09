Kansas City's Suburb On The Missouri River Is An Underrated City With Family Fun, Trails, And Historic Charm
A scenic and family-friendly small-town suburb is probably the last place you'd expect to find some of Kansas' most fascinating true crime lore. But Lansing, situated just outside of Kansas City, is full of it. The community is infamous for housing the oldest penitentiary in the state, a grim stone-walled edifice that once confined a motley assortment of Wild West outlaws, Prohibition-era gangsters, and even a few notorious serial killers.
Lansing hasn't completely shed its prison-town reputation. Folks still flock to the now-decommissioned monolith, cameras ready, for Alcatraz-style guided tours today. But beyond those rough-and-tumble roots lies a peaceful hometown, dotted with green parks and scenic nature trails. The down-to-earth Leavenworth County community sits along the west bank of the Missouri River, offering some lovely waterfront views, too. The city ranks in the top half of America's best suburbs to live in on Niche, where one local called it a "nice small-town community" and a "good place to raise a family." Another echoed the sentiment, writing that "the town is safe, clean, and welcoming."
Lansing is only about a 30-minute drive from downtown Kansas City and roughly 20 miles from the Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Whether you're coming to explore some local history or enjoy a quiet walk outdoors, the city makes for a fun stopover, day trip, or weekend away just about any time of year.
Do some waterfall chasing around Lansing, Kansas
With a modest population of about 11,200 people, Lansing is a fraction of the size of its sprawling metro anchor, Kansas City. But as unassuming as it may be, the suburban community still showcases some of the very best that the state has to offer — Lansing is a fitting microcosm of the underrated Midwest state of Kansas, full of wetland trails and scenic parks. If you're up for some hiking, venture over to the Angel Falls Trail, which starts out by the St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church off Ida Street on the northwest side of town.
The easy out-and-back path is great for families with kiddos. It's paved, largely shaded, and runs just over a mile, with a few benches where you can rest and take in the scenery along the way. The bridge offers a good view of the sinuous, tree-fringed Sevenmile Creek and its little cascade over a rocky ledge. If it's not too muddy, you can also head down to the water via a short dirt offshoot. "Pleasantly quiet given that it's not that far from the streets!" shared one rambler on AllTrails, adding that the waterfall was beautiful.
There are more bucolic grounds to roam at Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park, located just a couple of miles from Angel Falls Trail. The recreation area covers almost 130 acres of former farmland and has a 3-mile loop that winds through the wooded wilds. The trail is a bit more rugged, mixing grassy stretches with dirt paths. Beyond the trails, there are dedicated fields to kick or hit a ball around, a playground where kids can run wild, and a pond with grassy surroundings perfect for a family picnic.
Learn more about Lansing's institutional roots while you're in town
The historic Kansas State Penitentiary is one of Lansing's most notable and popular attractions. The prison was constructed in 1864, just a few years after Kansas joined the Union. After decades of housing some of the most notorious and violent criminals, it was officially shuttered in 2020, following the opening of the new Lansing Correctional Facility behind it. Even if you're not a true crime junkie, the formidable Gothic-style structure is quite a sight to see, with imposing turrets and rough limestone walls that rival the forbidding presence of San Francisco's island-bound former penitentiary, Alcatraz.
Lansing's old fortress-like slammer was opened seasonally to the public in 2024 after being turned over to the Lansing Historical Society. Guided tours are available at select times, Fridays through Sundays. Reservations are also recommended, and children under 12 aren't permitted. So if you are traveling with your kids, you may want to skip this one. Families with little ones can soak up the local history at the on-site museum, which is housed inside a restored railroad depot. Peruse the old photographs, timetables, and other neat relics from times past. You can also find a trove of historical treasures in Leavenworth, Kansas' oldest city with European-inspired architecture and unique shops, right next to Lansing.