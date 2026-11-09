Forget Florida, Retire To Texas' Gulf Coast County With Vibrant Cities, Island Beaches, And Affordable Living

When it comes to deciding on a place to retire, it is easy to look to Florida as it has a long history of being America's premier retirement destination. However, overcrowding and soaring living costs mean more seniors are looking elsewhere for a place to live out their golden years. Texas emerges as an attractive alternative; not only do retirees there still enjoy abundant sunshine and beautiful beaches, but the cost of living falls well below that of Florida. Nueces County is particularly affordable, while providing residents with beach access, plenty of entertainment options, and a vivacious, coastal lifestyle with a subtropical climate.

Nueces County in Southern Texas sits along the Gulf Coast in the scenic Coastal Bend region. The county is home to approximately 353,000 residents, with nearly 18% of residents being 65 or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. One of the biggest draws to the region is its affordability, as the average cost of living there sits 16.5% lower than the national average, as per Best Places, which analyzes demographic data. This allows seniors to enjoy coastal living without the high price tag. On top of that, seniors in Texas can enjoy zero state income tax, adding even more flexibility to your retirement plans.

Nueces County is home to a handful of dynamic cities that each allow for a different way to enjoy retirement, whether you prefer the convenience and liveliness of Corpus Christi or the rural charm of Robstown. Nueces County is also a haven for nature lovers and active seniors, as it houses several lovely islands that contain beaches and state parks that are waiting to be explored.