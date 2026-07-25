Texas' Vibrant 'Sparkling City By The Sea' Is A Gulf Coast Gem With Fresh Seafood And Top Tier Attractions

Located on the coast of Texas, Corpus Christi has been welcoming visitors to swim and enjoy the Gulf Coast for decades. The city has been promoted as the state's "Sparkling City by the Sea," a nickname dating back to the early 20th century, to boost tourism. Today, visitors can explore the World War II aircraft carrier that's now a floating museum, visit the state's largest aquarium, or see animals in the wild at the Padre Island National Seashore, full of unspoiled beaches.

There are also plenty of piers and fishing spots in town. Just note that visitors will need a valid Texas saltwater fishing license. After fishing, there are also several catch-and-cook restaurants in town, where you can take your fresh catches to prepare them any way you wish. Or, try the catch of the day at an upscale seaside restaurant or casual seafood mainstay.

Corpus Christi International Airport is under 10 miles from downtown, so it's easy to get around via ride-share apps and rental cars. If you are checking out North Beach, you can also rent scooters to make getting around the area a breeze. Although the city does have a public transportation system, they don't have routes to reach outer areas like Padre Island National Seashore.