Texas' Vibrant 'Sparkling City By The Sea' Is A Gulf Coast Gem With Fresh Seafood And Top Tier Attractions
Located on the coast of Texas, Corpus Christi has been welcoming visitors to swim and enjoy the Gulf Coast for decades. The city has been promoted as the state's "Sparkling City by the Sea," a nickname dating back to the early 20th century, to boost tourism. Today, visitors can explore the World War II aircraft carrier that's now a floating museum, visit the state's largest aquarium, or see animals in the wild at the Padre Island National Seashore, full of unspoiled beaches.
There are also plenty of piers and fishing spots in town. Just note that visitors will need a valid Texas saltwater fishing license. After fishing, there are also several catch-and-cook restaurants in town, where you can take your fresh catches to prepare them any way you wish. Or, try the catch of the day at an upscale seaside restaurant or casual seafood mainstay.
Corpus Christi International Airport is under 10 miles from downtown, so it's easy to get around via ride-share apps and rental cars. If you are checking out North Beach, you can also rent scooters to make getting around the area a breeze. Although the city does have a public transportation system, they don't have routes to reach outer areas like Padre Island National Seashore.
Explore Corpus Christi's military museums, marine life, and wild Gulf beaches
Head to North Beach to see one of Texas' most breathtaking beaches with an aquarium, an aircraft carrier, and a pier for fishing. Here, one of Corpus Christi's most iconic attractions is the USS Lexington Museum, a World War II aircraft carrier. It's easy to spend a full morning on the ship. When taking a self-guided tour, start on the hangar deck, which now stores aircraft. Here, you can also pay extra for the flight simulator for a hands-on experience. On the lower levels, you'll find the engine rooms, living quarters, and the control center. One of the most popular attractions includes the huge upper flight deck, where visitors can see a fleet of vintage planes.
Nearby, at the Texas State Aquarium, you can see about 4,000 animal and marine species through different habitats, including the Gulf, the Caribbean, coral reefs, and Mexican rainforest ecosystems. There's also a colorful play space called the Ocean Odyssey for younger sea explorers to burn off some energy. Plus, included in your admission ticket, visitors can escape the Texas heat at the on-site Splash Park.
To see even more of the Gulf Coast, check out the Padre Island National Seashore. Stretching nearly 70 miles, the protected barrier island is completely natural and untouched. One of the best escapes is Malaquite Beach, a hidden Texas beach known for its small crowds and gorgeous views. If you are looking for more attractions to do in the city, here are 12 of the best things you can do in Corpus Christi.
Indulge in Corpus Christi's best seafood restaurants
Corpus Christi is known for its 'tide-to-table' oyster bars that are as fresh as it gets. Located just a few blocks from the bay, Water Street Oyster Bar is a casual fine-dining restaurant that offers daily deals from 3 to 6 p.m., with discounts on half-shell oysters, sushi, and drinks. One Google reviewer, named Well Traveled, said: "The first oyster was a taste of pure ocean, a clean, crisp brine that awakens the palate. The mignonette, a classic red wine vinegar with shallots, was a zesty, clean complement that highlighted, rather than masked, the oysters' natural flavor... The Chargrilled Oysters were a revelation, smoky, buttery, and packed with a garlicky breadcrumb crunch."
To enjoy your dinner with some ocean views, head to the Doc's Seafood and Steaks for celebrated favorites like crab cakes, flounder, and the Cajun Surf and Turf. On Google, the restaurant has received 4.4 stars out of over 7,000 reviews, and as the number one restaurant on TripAdvisor in Corpus Christi, it's no wonder it's a favorite among locals and visitors.
Doc's Seafood and Steaks sits between two popular fishing spots, Bob Hall Pier and Red Dot Pier. So, after a relaxing day of fishing, you can also bring in your own fish to Doc's, and they will prepare the fish and cook it the way you prefer. For some serious fishing, head 39 miles southeast to Port Aransas, known as the "Fishing Capital of Texas."