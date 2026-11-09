California's Adventure Hub Between LA And Anaheim Has Theme-Park Thrills, Famous Eats, And Entertainment Galore

Knott's Berry Farm started as an actual berry farm founded by Walter Knott. His fruit stand became popular with tourists in the 1920s, and in the '30s, the farm stand really started to take off. In 1934, Knott began growing and selling the newly concocted berry hybrid, boysenberries, which were a hit with customers. In the same year, his wife, Cordelia Knott, began serving fried chicken to farm patrons, which proved just as popular. In 1941, he added an Old West ghost town, which began his farm's transformation into a legitimate theme park — almost 15 years before Disneyland was built. Today it's one of the best amusement parks in the U.S., according to many.

Decades later, Knott's is now part of the massive Six Flags company and is the most popular reason to visit Buena Park. It's a modern theme park, with dozens of rides, including 10 roller coasters of various thrill levels. Its five themed areas focus on California's history. In a single visit, you can travel from the ersatz beach community of the Boardwalk to the Spanish mission town of Fiesta Village, and wind up in the 1800s Ghost Town, which remains a part of the park more than 85 years after its first opening. And if you want to get a sense of California's mountainous region and its many state parks, you can explore it with the Peanuts gang at Camp Snoopy. With its high-quality theming and smaller profile, Knott's Berry Farm is like Disneyland but cheaper and with fewer crowds.

Must-rides include the GhostRider roller coaster, which holds several West Coast records for a wooden coaster, and the Calico Mine Ride, a family-friendly classic that dates back to 1960. And in the summer, they run a full water park, Knott's Soak City, for double the fun.