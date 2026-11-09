California's Adventure Hub Between LA And Anaheim Has Theme-Park Thrills, Famous Eats, And Entertainment Galore
The sheer amount of fun found within California is overwhelming. Long considered a vacation paradise, the Golden State is filled with gorgeous nature, exciting attractions, and world-class food. Of course, it's not just the big and famous cities in the state that have all the best tourist spots. Buena Park, a town nestled in Orange County, less than 7 miles from Anaheim and around 20 miles from Los Angeles, is as full of thrills and entertainment as anywhere else.
If you aren't from California, you may not recognize the name Buena Park, though you might be familiar with the most famous attraction found in this fun small town. It's home to one of the oldest theme parks in America: Knott's Berry Farm, which established itself as an Orange County roadside attraction several years before Disneyland opened next door in Anaheim. Buena Park's thriving food scene is rich with excellent Asian cuisine and is particularly known for its various Korean offerings. With so many family-friendly entertainment options, along with great eateries, you've got another stop to add to your Southern California trip.
Enjoy theme park thrills at Buena Park's most famous attraction
Knott's Berry Farm started as an actual berry farm founded by Walter Knott. His fruit stand became popular with tourists in the 1920s, and in the '30s, the farm stand really started to take off. In 1934, Knott began growing and selling the newly concocted berry hybrid, boysenberries, which were a hit with customers. In the same year, his wife, Cordelia Knott, began serving fried chicken to farm patrons, which proved just as popular. In 1941, he added an Old West ghost town, which began his farm's transformation into a legitimate theme park — almost 15 years before Disneyland was built. Today it's one of the best amusement parks in the U.S., according to many.
Decades later, Knott's is now part of the massive Six Flags company and is the most popular reason to visit Buena Park. It's a modern theme park, with dozens of rides, including 10 roller coasters of various thrill levels. Its five themed areas focus on California's history. In a single visit, you can travel from the ersatz beach community of the Boardwalk to the Spanish mission town of Fiesta Village, and wind up in the 1800s Ghost Town, which remains a part of the park more than 85 years after its first opening. And if you want to get a sense of California's mountainous region and its many state parks, you can explore it with the Peanuts gang at Camp Snoopy. With its high-quality theming and smaller profile, Knott's Berry Farm is like Disneyland but cheaper and with fewer crowds.
Must-rides include the GhostRider roller coaster, which holds several West Coast records for a wooden coaster, and the Calico Mine Ride, a family-friendly classic that dates back to 1960. And in the summer, they run a full water park, Knott's Soak City, for double the fun.
Buena Park is also famous for its eats and entertainment
The fried chicken restaurant that Knott's Berry Farm has continuously run since the '30s served as a precursor to a vibrant culinary scene that is now as much of a reason to visit Buena Park as any theme park. If you're looking for good eats and a fun time, hit up the city's high-quality Asian food and entertaining themed experiences.
When you talk about Buena Park's Asian cuisine, you need to start with Ramen & Tsukeman TAO. The restaurant's delicious ramen has won the Michelin Bib Gourmand award several times, which honors food that's both great and reasonably priced. The white miso ramen, red miso ramen, and miso tsukeman are sublime, but don't overlook the pork buns and rice bowls. If you really want some variety, head to The Source OC shopping mall; it's full of Korean restaurants, both sit-down spots and stalls. Try seafood at Venice Beach and Ocean Snack, grill meat at your table at M Korean BBQ and Gangnam House, and experience hot dogs in new ways at the whimsical Myungrang Hot Dog. And since you're still in California, you won't have to worry about breaking any unwritten rules of Asian street food.
If you want adventure with your meals, there are several themed restaurants in town. Pirates Dinner Adventure and Medieval Times transport you back into history with action-packed immersive dinner shows. Eat tasty bar food with a great soundtrack at Rock & Brews, a music-themed restaurant dreamed up and co-founded by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. If you want something a little more bespoke — and a lot creepier — check out The Cauldron, a bar and pub that looks like it was made by witches from the 1600s. The themed adventure and excitement aren't confined to just theme parks in Buena Park.