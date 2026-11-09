Forget Big Bear Lake, This Sierra Nevada Lake Is A Scenic Gem With Clear Waters, Hiking, And Mountain Views
Big Bear Lake in Southern California is popular among outdoor enthusiasts, in large part because of its clear waters, mountain views, and miles of trails. However, those natural attractions, coupled with its proximity to Los Angeles, also means Big Bear often has big crowds. In California's Eastern Sierra Nevada region, Shadow Lake is much less crowded and also offers pristine waters, alpine vistas, and hiking. So, anyone who enjoys outdoor adventures with minimal crowds should forget Big Bear Lake and drive four hours upstate to this hidden gem.
It is worth noting that there are actually two Shadow Lakes in California. This one is located in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, California's underrated wilderness with dramatic views and trails, within Inyo National Forest. The other is even farther north in Lassen Volcanic National Park. The Shadow Lake found within Inyo National Forest is reachable by traversing either the Shadow Creek Trail or John Muir Trail, which intersect on the western end of the lake. On the way to Shadow Lake, hikers will be treated to a number of incredible sights, ranging from towering mountain peaks to rolling meadows. Much of the Shadow Creek Trail follows Shadow Creek as it flows towards its namesake lake.
Shadow Lake owes much of its clear water to the surrounding ice and snow melt. Thanks to the altitude and rocky surroundings, very little sediment or organic material is washed into the lake. However, that same ice and snow also means Shadow Lake is best enjoyed during summer and early autumn. The road to the nearest trailhead is usually closed from mid-October through June. Adventurers can technically reach Shadow Lake via the John Muir Trail in the off-season, but the trek is considered quite dangerous during the winter months.
Hiking to the clear waters of Shadow Lake
Once hikers arrive at Shadow Lake, there are a variety of ways to enjoy its clear waters. For many day hikers, the lake shore is a perfect place to take a break and observe the mountains reflecting off the lake's surface before returning to the trailhead. For others, it is an opportunity to stop and fish. Anglers can fish in Shadow Creek and in the lake itself, which is known to have a good population of both rainbow and brook trout. During the hot summer months, many hikers enjoy cooling off with a swim in the lake's cold, clear water before either turning back or continuing on with their hike.
Regardless of whether you are a day tripper or overnight backpacker, Shadow Lake cannot be your final destination, as camping is not allowed around the lake. However, camping is permitted around most portions of Ediza Lake, a high elevation alpine gem located a bit farther down the Shadow Creek Trail. From Shadow Lake, hikers can also take the John Muir Trail northward to Thousand Islands Lake, a mountain oasis with refreshing waters and ethereal trails. Camping is allowed in all but the quarter-mile area surrounding the outlet at Thousand Islands Lake.
To reach the trailhead for Shadow Creek Trail, hikers must report to the Main Lodge Area at Mammoth Mountain Adventure Center within the national forest and take a shuttle bus to the first stop, Agnew Meadows. The lodge is located about 10 minutes west of the town of Mammoth Lakes on Minaret Road. While there is a small airport in Mammoth Lakes, the nearest commercial airport is Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, some 45 miles away.