Forget Big Bear Lake, This Sierra Nevada Lake Is A Scenic Gem With Clear Waters, Hiking, And Mountain Views

Big Bear Lake in Southern California is popular among outdoor enthusiasts, in large part because of its clear waters, mountain views, and miles of trails. However, those natural attractions, coupled with its proximity to Los Angeles, also means Big Bear often has big crowds. In California's Eastern Sierra Nevada region, Shadow Lake is much less crowded and also offers pristine waters, alpine vistas, and hiking. So, anyone who enjoys outdoor adventures with minimal crowds should forget Big Bear Lake and drive four hours upstate to this hidden gem.

It is worth noting that there are actually two Shadow Lakes in California. This one is located in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, California's underrated wilderness with dramatic views and trails, within Inyo National Forest. The other is even farther north in Lassen Volcanic National Park. The Shadow Lake found within Inyo National Forest is reachable by traversing either the Shadow Creek Trail or John Muir Trail, which intersect on the western end of the lake. On the way to Shadow Lake, hikers will be treated to a number of incredible sights, ranging from towering mountain peaks to rolling meadows. Much of the Shadow Creek Trail follows Shadow Creek as it flows towards its namesake lake.

Shadow Lake owes much of its clear water to the surrounding ice and snow melt. Thanks to the altitude and rocky surroundings, very little sediment or organic material is washed into the lake. However, that same ice and snow also means Shadow Lake is best enjoyed during summer and early autumn. The road to the nearest trailhead is usually closed from mid-October through June. Adventurers can technically reach Shadow Lake via the John Muir Trail in the off-season, but the trek is considered quite dangerous during the winter months.