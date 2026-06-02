Forget Yosemite National Park, Visit California's Underrated Wilderness With Dramatic Mountain Views And Trails

Yosemite National Park is among the most visited national parks in the United States, drawing in excess of 4 million people annually. Visitors are drawn to Yosemite for its iconic geological features, miles of trails, and stunning natural scenery. Although the majority of its land is designated as wilderness, Yosemite is not only highly visited, it's also fairly well developed, with a vast array of amenities, developed campgrounds, multiple lodges, and hundreds of miles of paved roads and pathways. An entire town is even located within the park. So, it may not be the best choice if you are looking to immerse yourself in an undisturbed natural setting. If you are looking for dramatic mountain views, rugged terrain, undeveloped trails, and the ability to enjoy it in solitude, forget Yosemite and visit the Ansel Adams Wilderness instead.

Named after the famed landscape photographer who inspired many people to visit Yosemite, the Ansel Adams Wilderness is 232,000 acres connected to Yosemite. It spreads across two national forests and a national monument. The majority of the AAW is located within Sierra National Forest, while about a third is in Inyo National Forest, one of the best places to see fall foliage in California. A small section is part of the Devil's Postpile National Monument.

Even though it is located right next door to California's most visited national park, it is somewhat easy to overlook the Ansel Adams Wilderness, because it is adjacent to the more famous Yosemite. AAW is underrated due to its lack of amenities, and that you have to hike in. Those who do make the effort to enter the AAW, however, are rewarded with dramatic views and a true wilderness experience.