2 Hours From Glasgow Is Scotland's Victorian Resort Town With Fresh Seafood And A Nearby Botanical Garden
Perched on the northeastern edge of the Cowal Peninsula is a sometimes overlooked Scottish town that's worth a stop if you're interested in history, nature, and mouth-watering fresh fish and chips. Dunoon was once a favorite holiday retreat for Glasgow's wealthy, and you'll find remnants of this past in the town's Victorian buildings. Located just 1.5 hours from Glasgow, Dunoon's origins go way back, as seen in the ruins of a medieval castle, but it didn't become a go-to destination until the 19th century.
In 1820, Lord Provost Ewing of Glasgow built his holiday home on the ruins of the town's castle, and other rich folks from Glasgow soon followed. Accommodations popped up, and a pier was constructed in 1835 and rebuilt in 1895, which you can still see today. Steamships, a relatively new technology, traveled up the Firth of Clyde to drop vacationers off at Dunoon, now a holiday resort. You can visit the Castle House Museum, located in Ewing's 19th-century home, which is open seasonally from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Mondays and Sundays.
With its coastal location and backdrop of lush forests and glens, Dunoon feels like a postcard of Scotland. It's a gateway to the Highlands and places like Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, Scotland's First National Park. There's also a nearby botanical garden 15 minutes away, where you can travel the world through flora. Currently, there are plans to develop an adventure center with a cable car and zipline course to revitalize Dunoon's resort identity, set to open in 2028 (via The Telegraph). Plus, the town hosts one of the U.K.'s biggest Highland Games. If you're looking to experience a variety of what Scotland has to offer, Dunoon is a great place to start.
An abundance of Victorian heritage and fresh seafood
You can find Dunoon's Victorian heritage everywhere. Burgh Hall, built in 1874, has a cafe and gallery open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It also hosts community events like workshops, film screenings, and live music. The Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church opened in 1850, and its impressive Gothic Revival exterior looks over the Firth of Clyde. Or, you can stay at the 1856-built Royal Marine Hotel Dunoon, whose Tudor style beautifully captures the town as it was in its heyday as a Victorian-era resort.
Whether you stay overnight or visit for the day, be sure to try Dunoon's fresh seafood, an integral part of its coastal identity. Fish and chips fans can take their pick in Dunoon. The family-run The Lorne offers pub food with a twist, where you'll find delicious seafood like fresh beer-battered haddock and even vegan options. Anselmo's Fish & Chips has been operating since 1976, feeding folks with fish and chips so tasty, it has a 4.8 rating on Google. Lorenzo's Fish & Chips opened in 2000, taking over a fish shop that had been open since 1965. Its food is made fresh to order, so if you'd rather not wait, consider calling in ahead. While Oban may hold the title of being "the seafood capital of Scotland," one Google user wants to throw Dunoon's name into the ring, declaring that Lorenzo's is "one of the best chippy's in Scotland."
If seafood isn't your thing, stop by the 51st State Bar & Grill. Dunoon was an American Navy base during the Cold War from 1961-1992. The presence of American soldiers and families transformed the town, so this American-style diner captures an unexpected part of Dunoon's history.
Visiting Dunoon and its nearby botanical garden
For a tranquil nature experience, head to the Benmore Botanic Garden, a quick 15-minute drive from Dunoon. Conifers, rhododendrons, and 160-year-old redwoods (oh my!) populate 120 acres of this botanical garden, where you'll find plants from places like the Himalayas, Japan, and South America. Benmore Botanic Garden has views of the Holy Loch and historic structures like a gate constructed in 1878 and a Victorian fernery. Guided walks are available on Tuesdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. and are included with the ticket price. Benmore Botanic Garden has accessible routes and toilets, and offers golf cart tours for those with mobility issues.
Each season offers something different, but if you're interested in rhododendrons, the garden has over 300 species that bloom in the spring and early summer. However, late summer visitors may find the garden more packed. Dunoon hosts the Cowal Highland Gathering the last weekend of August, which is the world's largest Highland Games and brings about 20,000 people to the town. Highland Games are one of Scotland's can't-miss activities, where you can see athletic, dance, and bagpipe competitions, so for some, it may be reason enough to go to Dunoon. But if you want to skip the crowds, it's best to visit Dunoon at a different time.
Dunoon is easily accessible from Glasgow, Scotland's most underrated destination. The quickest route is by car and ferry, which takes about 1.5 hours and includes a 25-minute car ferry ride with sweeping views of the Cowal Peninsula. You can also drive overland, which takes about two hours. Dunoon can also be reached in 1.5 hours with public transportation. A 40-minute train goes from Glasgow Central to Gourock, and then you can take the passenger ferry directly to Dunoon.