2 Hours From Glasgow Is Scotland's Victorian Resort Town With Fresh Seafood And A Nearby Botanical Garden

Perched on the northeastern edge of the Cowal Peninsula is a sometimes overlooked Scottish town that's worth a stop if you're interested in history, nature, and mouth-watering fresh fish and chips. Dunoon was once a favorite holiday retreat for Glasgow's wealthy, and you'll find remnants of this past in the town's Victorian buildings. Located just 1.5 hours from Glasgow, Dunoon's origins go way back, as seen in the ruins of a medieval castle, but it didn't become a go-to destination until the 19th century.

In 1820, Lord Provost Ewing of Glasgow built his holiday home on the ruins of the town's castle, and other rich folks from Glasgow soon followed. Accommodations popped up, and a pier was constructed in 1835 and rebuilt in 1895, which you can still see today. Steamships, a relatively new technology, traveled up the Firth of Clyde to drop vacationers off at Dunoon, now a holiday resort. You can visit the Castle House Museum, located in Ewing's 19th-century home, which is open seasonally from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. except on Mondays and Sundays.

With its coastal location and backdrop of lush forests and glens, Dunoon feels like a postcard of Scotland. It's a gateway to the Highlands and places like Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, Scotland's First National Park. There's also a nearby botanical garden 15 minutes away, where you can travel the world through flora. Currently, there are plans to develop an adventure center with a cable car and zipline course to revitalize Dunoon's resort identity, set to open in 2028 (via The Telegraph). Plus, the town hosts one of the U.K.'s biggest Highland Games. If you're looking to experience a variety of what Scotland has to offer, Dunoon is a great place to start.