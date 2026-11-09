One Of The Bahamas' Most Scenic Boardwalks Cuts Through A Mangrove Forest Inside A National Park

The Bahamas are generally associated with pristine beaches, bright blue seas, and a relaxed time spent in the midst of some of the best beauty the Earth has to offer. However, there's one little national park that not only offers pristine beach landscapes, but also mangroves, creeks, and underwater caves. This diverse landscape is found in Lucayan National Park, on the gorgeous Grand Bahama Island.

Unlike many other national parks, Lucayan National Park is unique in that it covers ecosystems both above and below ground. The park began as an urgent initiative to protect the island's fragile underwater caves from private exploitation, especially after ancient remains of the island's indigenous Lucayan people were found in Burial Mound Cave. Around 40 acres of land, including the caves, surrounding mangroves, and nearby Gold Rock Beach, were put under the auspices of the Bahamas National Trust. Later, a raised wooden boardwalk was constructed to protect the mangroves from human activity.

Today, visitors can explore the last tidal mangrove creek on the island and admire endemic Caribbean birds from this boardwalk. It's just a few hundred meters and mostly flat, ending at Gold Rock Beach, a stunning low-tide sandbar. It also connects to the Gold Rock Creek Trail, which leads to the beach too, so most visitors create a loop out of the two connected trails. Pro tip: take the mangrove boardwalk trail as soon as the park opens at 9 a.m., when you can see the maximum amount of bird activity. Dedicate the afternoon to Ben's Cave and Burial Mound Cave, the entrances to one of the largest explored underwater cave systems in the world. Lucayan National Park lies approximately 18 miles east of the Caribbean paradise that is the Bahamas' second-largest city, Freeport.