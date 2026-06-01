10 Best Beaches In The Bahamas

Imagine trying to find the belle of the ball from a bevy of beauties. Now imagine you had to find multiple belles from multiple ballrooms, and you would have imagined the journey we went on to compile this list. With around 700 islands and 2,400 cays, the Bahamas is a nation of tiny worlds brimming with pretty beaches. Thanks to these sandy havens, U.S. News & World Report named the nation the world's fourth-best beach destination for 2026. The Bahamas has more than 2,000 recognized beaches. With such a big collection, you can imagine how difficult it is to choose the best.

As we looked at the long list of beaches, we had to come up with a strategy. Taking a page from the Bahamas' reputation as a destination for unique Caribbean experiences, we decided that, along with the required tropical beauty, the best beaches should have unusual qualities that inspire awe, or other attractions that will delight visitors. But we also needed to be objective. So, only beaches with top awards or high traveler ratings are included.

From a beach with unique pink sand to a playful haven with wooden swings in the ocean, these beaches will appeal to beach bums of every persuasion. Most are also free, so you won't have to spend a dime. As you would expect, some may be further from your accommodations because of the Bahamas' geography. Thanks to the nation's popularity as one of the most visited destinations in the Caribbean and the premier boating destination in the region, you can put those transportation worries to rest. The Bahamas makes island hopping easy with ferries, private boat rentals, scheduled flights, and airplane charters.