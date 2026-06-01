10 Best Beaches In The Bahamas
Imagine trying to find the belle of the ball from a bevy of beauties. Now imagine you had to find multiple belles from multiple ballrooms, and you would have imagined the journey we went on to compile this list. With around 700 islands and 2,400 cays, the Bahamas is a nation of tiny worlds brimming with pretty beaches. Thanks to these sandy havens, U.S. News & World Report named the nation the world's fourth-best beach destination for 2026. The Bahamas has more than 2,000 recognized beaches. With such a big collection, you can imagine how difficult it is to choose the best.
As we looked at the long list of beaches, we had to come up with a strategy. Taking a page from the Bahamas' reputation as a destination for unique Caribbean experiences, we decided that, along with the required tropical beauty, the best beaches should have unusual qualities that inspire awe, or other attractions that will delight visitors. But we also needed to be objective. So, only beaches with top awards or high traveler ratings are included.
From a beach with unique pink sand to a playful haven with wooden swings in the ocean, these beaches will appeal to beach bums of every persuasion. Most are also free, so you won't have to spend a dime. As you would expect, some may be further from your accommodations because of the Bahamas' geography. Thanks to the nation's popularity as one of the most visited destinations in the Caribbean and the premier boating destination in the region, you can put those transportation worries to rest. The Bahamas makes island hopping easy with ferries, private boat rentals, scheduled flights, and airplane charters.
Pink Sand Beach, Harbour Island: For rare, pink sands
It is estimated that of the hundreds of thousands of miles of shorelines around the world, less than 20 beaches have genuine pink sand. Pink Sand Beach on Harbour Island — where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce like to vacation – is your chance to experience the rare phenomenon. The beach's most heavenly feature is its pale, rose-pink sand contrasting beautifully with its calm, turquoise waters. With these postcard-worthy colors, it's not shocking that the beach is a long-time staple on USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, with consistent recognition as one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. World's 50 Best Beaches went further and named Pink Sand Beach one of the world's best in 2023.
Access to the beach is free, but if you plan on spending a while, you may want to rent an umbrella and chair so you can soak in the jaw-dropping pink and blue views comfortably. After admiring the beach, your day can go in many directions. If you've always dreamed of horseback riding in the ocean, that can be arranged. If you're after the classic beach day, sunbathing, swimming, and leisurely walks on the colored sands are the way to go. And if you want action, paddle-boarding and snorkeling are available.
The beach is a perfect way to spend the day if you plan on staying on Harbour Island. If your accommodations are on the sister island of Eleuthera Island, it's also easy to get to Pink Sand Beach, as the island is a five-minute ferry ride away from Harbour Island.
Tahiti Beach, Elbow Cay: For a floating food truck
Tahiti Beach on Elbow Cay is beloved for many reasons. Fine white sand, coconut trees, and the bluest waters deliver island paradise vibes. Its off-the-beaten-track location means you can sometimes have its shores to yourself. And beachcombers will appreciate the sand dollars and seashells that show up on its sandbar at low tide. These attractions consistently earn it a place among the Caribbean's top 10 beaches on USA Today's 10 Best Awards, while travelers on Tripadvisor give the beach a whopping 4.7 (out of 5) stars. Among its many fascinations, one of Tahiti Beach's defining attractions is Thirsty Cuda, a floating eatery and bar that gives off food truck vibes.
Like a food truck, your meal is delivered through the same single opening you ordered at, and there is no seating, so you'll need to find a spot. Being a few steps from shore, you can easily walk up to Thirsty Cuda to make your order. Visitors rave about the conch fingers, burgers, and tropical drinks, so those items are a good bet. Your picnic spot can be on the powdery sands or on a flotation device in the ocean next to the eatery. If you ordered drinks, enjoying them in the shallow waters while the waves massage your legs is a divine experience.
Tahiti Beach is located on Elbow Cay in the Abacos region of the Bahamas. If you happen to be staying on one of the islands in that area, you can reach the beach through one of the local ferries.
Pig Beach, Great Major Cay: For cute pigs
For a truly novel experience, head to popular Pig Beach, on Great Major Cay in the Exumas, for the chance to swim with the resident pigs. The uninhabited island and its pretty beach are home to dozens of the creatures, and they happen to love visitors. The beach got Tripadvisor's blessing as one of the world's best one-of-a-kind beaches in its 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards, so if you visit, you'll be in for a rare treat. With its typical Caribbean beauty, you'll also be in for sugary sands and blue waters.
Since the beach is only accessible by boat and the pigs are known to eagerly swim out to meet arrivals, your adventure begins before you dock. Ensure you have your camera ready to catch the cute creatures as they swim out to meet you. Once you get to shore, you'll see that though feral, they're friendly little things seeking whatever treats visitors bring. If you book a tour, follow the guide's instructions on feeding the pigs and ensure you bring safe foods like apples, carrots, or swine feed. The pigs have been harmed by ingesting sand, so ensure food isn't covered in any.
To visit Pig Beach, you can book a boat tour from Great Exuma, the nearest inhabited island. Boat charters are another option if you want more control over your itinerary. The beach is one of the Bahamas' most popular attractions, so it does get crowded. If you crave some quiet after your visit and chartered a boat, head out to nearby Staniel Cay for uncrowded beaches with clear waters.
Gold Rock Beach, Grand Bahama Island: For historic sea caves
With a network of historic underwater caves just steps away, Gold Rock Beach in Lucayan National Park on Grand Bahama Island will appeal to nature enthusiasts, history buffs, and beach bums alike. If you're a beach bum seeking the quintessential beach day, gorgeous turquoise waters, sugary sands, and facilities like barbecue pits and picnic tables deliver precisely what you desire. Lovers of nature and history buffs will discover a range of geological and historical wonders in the nearby caves. With its tropical aesthetics and unusual caves, it's easy to see why Gold Rock Beach consistently ranks among the Caribbean's best on USA Today's 10 Best Awards.
The sea caves formed over thousands of years and comprise the longest underwater limestone cave network in the world. Two entrances, Ben Cave and Burial Mound Cave, offer entry into the network, but diving isn't allowed inside the protected area. Instead, nature enthusiasts can take stairs down into Ben Cave, where stalactites, stalagmites, and crystal clear water that reflects the streams of sunlight penetrating the caves are the main points of interest. History buffs will enjoy learning about Burial Mound Cave's history as the burial grounds for the native Lucayans who inhabited the Bahamas centuries ago, before Christopher Columbus' arrival.
Apart from the picnic facilities, Gold Rock Beach has no other amenities on the beach, so plan accordingly. Also, budget to pay an entry fee (around USD $12 for adults and $6 for kids at the time of this writing). The beach can be found on Grand Bahama Island, under 30 minutes from the bustling city of Freeport, so getting there should be straightforward if you plan on staying in the popular city.
Tropic of Cancer Beach, Little Exuma: For private island vibes
Tropic of Cancer Beach in Little Exuma gets its name from the Tropic of Cancer latitudinal line, which marks the northern edge of the tropics. The pretty beach sits in one of the geographical spots that the imaginary line runs through, making it one of Earth's northernmost places where the sun can be seen directly overhead at noon on the summer solstice. If you visit, while you're staring at blue-green waters and ruminating over that interesting fact, be prepared to have a slice of the uncrowded haven to yourself.
This is thanks to the beach's hard-to-find location. With its deserted island vibes, gorgeous waters, and powdery sand, it's no wonder it consistently gets USA Today's nod as one of the Caribbean's best beaches in its 10 Best Awards. To get to the notoriously difficult-to-reach beach, you'll take Queen's Highway from Great Exuma. This will take you over a one-lane bridge, after which you should look out for the small "Tropic of Cancer Beach" sign. At the sign, you'll take a left onto the dirt road that goes to the beach. Visitors mention challenging driving conditions on a pothole-filled dirt road, so take that into consideration as you plan your trip.
Upon arrival, the payoff is a secluded paradise of clear waters and almost 1 mile of uncrowded beach with little commercial development or amenities. This means you'll have to pack a picnic lunch and anything else you may need for your beach day. If you're traveling from a nearby island, air charters are a convenient way to get to Great Exuma, where you can follow the driving directions.
Pipe Creek Sandbar: For a 'disappearing' beach
If you travel to enjoy the world's most unique experiences, the beach at Pipe Creek Sandbar in the Exumas should be on your list of things to see. The elusive beach actually sits on a sandbar out in the middle of the sea and stays covered by stunning blue waters most of the day. It then emerges for a few hours daily when the tide is low. This can be in the afternoon, but the waves in the area can be unpredictable, so it's best to plan with a local boat operator or book a tour. This exclusivity and its pristine, natural beauty earned Pipe Creek Sandbar a place on the World's Fifty Best Beaches 2024 ranking of the best beaches in the world.
You'll want to make sure that the skipper you get is experienced with the waters between Fowl Cay and Staniel Cay, where the sandbar is located. Some options to consider include Staniel Cay Yacht Partners and Exuma Water Tours. When the beach appears, you'll have a stretch of powdery sand to explore with a backdrop of clear, blue waters. If you're a snorkeler, the pristine water around the untouched beach is home to colorful tropical fish, lobsters, and the rare nurse shark, so bring your gear for some underwater exploration either before or after the beach emerges.
Coco Plum Beach, Great Exuma: For playful fun
Coco Plum Beach on Great Exuma is everything you expect from a tropical beach. Clear, shallow waters spanning the spectrum of blues, gorgeous white sands, and leafy palm trees provide the aesthetic you dream of when planning a Caribbean vacation. And although it's considered one of the Bahamas' best beaches, it's relatively uncrowded, allowing you to stretch out and enjoy the beach without feeling cooped in. With all it has going for it, it's no surprise the beach gets an impressive 4.7 stars on Tripadvisor, and is ranked among the top 10 beaches in the Bahamas on the platform.
If you go at low tide, expect to see sand dollars, starfish, and other ocean creatures. A pair of famous wooden swings adds a bit of fun while providing the perfect opportunity for playful photos with the gorgeous Caribbean Sea as a backdrop. Being remote, the beach is best for travelers staying in the Exumas, but if you plan on staying in one of the Bahamas' more popular hubs, you can charter a plane or boat to Great Exuma. If you do go, add Norman's Cay to your itinerary. The tiny island is the Exumas' best-kept secret with a notorious past and its own share of beautiful beaches.
Fortune Beach, Grand Bahama Island: For shallow waters
If you're a non-swimmer or prefer to enjoy the Caribbean Sea's amazing colored waters without getting salt in your eyes, Fortune Beach in the Freeport area of Grand Bahama Island is the beach for you. Known for having water that stays shallow for a longer length than any other beach in the Bahamas, the destination is ideal for those who prefer to stay away from deep waters for any reason. It's also perfect for those looking to enjoy an award-winning beauty. Fortune Beach frequently ranks as one of the Caribbean's best beaches on USA Today's 10 Best Awards and is known for a rugged quality that inspires awe in visitors.
The stunning beach is blessed with aquamarine waters that calmly come in to greet the softest sands, and tangles of palm trees and lush Caribbean greenery. Walk along the beach, and you may find rugged rock formations lining parts of the shoreline. If you happen to walk west, you'll find a beach bar. To the east, a restaurant offers seaside dining. Apart from the eateries, other amenities are lacking, so plan accordingly. Being in the busy city of Freeport, Fortune Beach is easy to get to if you plan on booking accommodations in the touristy area.
Love Beach, New Providence Island: For a colorful reef
While views of stunning waters ranging from azure to turquoise will tempt you to laze on Love Beach, if you're a snorkeler, the main reason you'll want to spend a day at the New Providence Island destination is for the 20 acres of protected reef. Known for having one of the Bahamas' most pristine coral reefs, the beach draws both snorkeling tours and individual snorkelers, since it's possible to snorkel from the shore. Visitors give it a 4.3 star rating on Tripadvisor, and it also ranks among the top 20 beaches in the Bahamas on the platform.
If you plan on snorkeling after enjoying the quiet beach, bring your gear or rent some from the on-site Nirvana Beach Bar before heading out to the waters. Off the shore, you'll find the colorful reef teeming with yellowtail snapper, angel fish, parrotfish, and more tropical sea creatures. After your underwater adventure, Nirvana serves cold beers, cocktails, and casual fare like fish and chips if you want to refuel before ending your day.
Love Beach is around 20 minutes from downtown Nassau, so if you're staying in the city, you can easily drive to the beach, hop on a cab, or take a bus. If your accommodations are on one of the connected islands, Bahamas Ferries offers ferry service from Grand Bahama Island, Exuma, Long Island, and some parts of the Abacos to Nassau.
Smith's Point Beach, Grand Bahama Island: For a local fish fry
When in the Caribbean, a fish fry should always be on the itinerary. Whether it's Barbados' famous Oistins Fish Fry or the iconic Fryday Fish Fry in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, the local celebrations bring music and spice-filled breezes to the idyllic shores of the islands. In the Bahamas, the fish fry at Smith's Point Beach on Grand Bahama Island is one of those "must" experiences if you enjoy sampling local culture. While you taste your way through the Wednesday evening event, ocean views are never far. In fact, many of the travelers who gave the fish fry 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor enjoyed being on the ocean, recommending the event for the delicious food and dancing by the sea.
If you arrive before the event begins, the beach's soft sands are yours to explore; it's known for being quiet and uncrowded. At the fish fry, you'll find that, although savory fried fish is the staple, conch salads, lobster, and other seafood are also served. This is the Caribbean, so, unsurprisingly, strains of reggae, calypso, and soca provide the beats for dancing and socializing with the mixed crowd of locals and tourists. The village of Smith's Point is 3 miles from Freeport on Grand Bahama Island, so it's easy to reach if you're staying in the busy city.