Massachusetts 'Home Of Champions' Is A Vibrant Boston Suburb With Lake Adventures, Tasty Eats, And Family Fun
Natick, a Middlesex County suburb just west of Boston, has a history that spans centuries. Among its most notable claims through the years is being dubbed "Home of the Champions" in 1891. Regional firefighters that year used their strength and skills to compete in "The World's Hook and Ladder Championship," in which 220 yards was sprinted by team members who then pushed their substantial ladder wagon back down the same route before the ladders were used to place another member atop a 28-foot platform. They completed the course in 58 seconds, resulting in Natick's nickname that remains to this day.
Built on a foundation of champions, Natick touts many traits that appeal to visitors today. Wading, boating, or fishing in the three ponds comprising Lake Cochituate, plus the educational outdoor experiences offered at Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary, provide plentiful family fun. Dozens of delicious eateries fuel up adventurers and area explorers, along with parks that add to the town's vibrancy.
Communing with nature and the family
When the weather is wonderful, or the fish are calling anglers like a siren song, Natick's approximately 37,000 residents and about 200,000 visitors annually head to Cochituate State Park. Middle Lake, North Lake, and South Lake connect to form Lake Cochituate, a haven for paddling kayaks, motoring boats, sailing, or dropping a line in to catch dinner. Landlubbers can congregate at the picnic tables near grills and watch the water activities. Or, hike the 4-mile lakeside trail that connects to the Natick Mall.
Rent human-powered watercraft at the Natick Boathouse on the north end of Middle Lake on 625-acre Lake Cochituate from late spring to early fall. The company also provides a map of where to journey once on the water. A Google reviewer shared, "Cochituate State Park is a fantastic destination for a perfect weekend with friends or family. The park offers a variety of water entertainment options, including rentals for single and double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, pedal boats, and sailing. Swimming in the beautiful lake is a treat, and the stunning views of both the trees and the lake add to the experience."
Only 20 miles west of Boston, one of the greenest cities in the world, parks, farms, and outdoor spaces like the state park are prevalent around Natick. Families can frolic around Natick Common in the center of town, a small park with scenic views and historic appeal. One Google review described it as a "classic New England common (aka village green) surrounded by turn of 19th century architecture so characteristic of downtown Natick." Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary also calls to families with its Nature Play Area filled with logs, boulders, and tree stumps assembled for children to climb on, plus edifying nature trails through bird-laden wetlands.
Tasty eats and local treats for all ages
More family fun can be found at the 160-acre Lookout Farm, where a summertime tractor play area, autumn corn maze, along with u-pick apples and pumpkins entice little ones. Founded in 1651 and one of America's longest-standing operational farms, Santa also visits regularly each winter, while year-round you can sample ciders, freshly brewed beers, and a variety of pub-style foods at the on-site Taproom.
One of America's best diners, dripping with nostalgic charm and top-notch food, is found in the little town. Casey's Diner first started serving food from a horse-drawn wagon outfitted with four stools in 1890. Four generations of family operations later, it's now considered one of the oldest still-operational diners in Massachusetts and possibly the country, and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Pies and shakes bring smiles to the whole family while sandwiches, burgers, and hearty breakfasts fill up hungry patrons who still eat from the 10-stool counter in an historic railcar.
Find farmer-driven entrées at Buttercup near the Natick Common. With a rustic, New England interior, mason jars serving as water glasses, and rolled kitchen towel napkins, Buttercup is a casual place for farm-to-table cuisine. Dishes are made from local seafood and produce, with homemade pastas plus rotating menus determined by the seasons. A Google review said, "Everything was delicious. We split a bunch of appetizers and a few entrees and each dish was unique and fun! The flavors were great and the servings were a great size for sharing." If you want more vintage dining, nearby Boston boasts some of the oldest restaurants in America with delicious eats and historic charm, much like Casey's.