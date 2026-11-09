Massachusetts 'Home Of Champions' Is A Vibrant Boston Suburb With Lake Adventures, Tasty Eats, And Family Fun

When the weather is wonderful, or the fish are calling anglers like a siren song, Natick's approximately 37,000 residents and about 200,000 visitors annually head to Cochituate State Park. Middle Lake, North Lake, and South Lake connect to form Lake Cochituate, a haven for paddling kayaks, motoring boats, sailing, or dropping a line in to catch dinner. Landlubbers can congregate at the picnic tables near grills and watch the water activities. Or, hike the 4-mile lakeside trail that connects to the Natick Mall.

Rent human-powered watercraft at the Natick Boathouse on the north end of Middle Lake on 625-acre Lake Cochituate from late spring to early fall. The company also provides a map of where to journey once on the water. A Google reviewer shared, "Cochituate State Park is a fantastic destination for a perfect weekend with friends or family. The park offers a variety of water entertainment options, including rentals for single and double kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, pedal boats, and sailing. Swimming in the beautiful lake is a treat, and the stunning views of both the trees and the lake add to the experience."

Only 20 miles west of Boston, one of the greenest cities in the world, parks, farms, and outdoor spaces like the state park are prevalent around Natick. Families can frolic around Natick Common in the center of town, a small park with scenic views and historic appeal. One Google review described it as a "classic New England common (aka village green) surrounded by turn of 19th century architecture so characteristic of downtown Natick." Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary also calls to families with its Nature Play Area filled with logs, boulders, and tree stumps assembled for children to climb on, plus edifying nature trails through bird-laden wetlands.