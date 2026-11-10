Texas' Rodeo Capital Is A Charming City With Colorful Murals, Tasty Restaurants, And Cowboy Vibes

When you're ready for some rip-roaring rodeo action, you go to Texas. Rodeo is actually the official state sport. In a state full of cowboy vibes, there are multiple cities that could be called the Official Rodeo Capital of Texas. However, according to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, only one has received that prestigious title from the Texas State Legislature — Mesquite, Texas. In 1993, lawmakers proclaimed it as the Official Rodeo Capital of Texas. Why? Because they have more rodeos than any other city in the state.

If you visit during the summer, you'll be able to see some bull riding and barrel racing. June through August, the Mesquite Championship Rodeo takes place every Saturday night. It's been happening for more than 65 years. While it's fun to go as a spectator, this Google reviewer shared that there are ways for the little ones to cowboy up, too. "There were fun events for the kids. They chased calves around to grab the prize ribbon. They also selected a few kids by drawing their names to 'mutton bust.' They were suited out with a padded vest and helmet and rode a little sheep until they fell off." The kiddos seem to enjoy it, but going out to the rodeo is fun for the whole family. It's even a great senior-friendly activity retirees can enjoy in Texas (though mutton bustin' is limited to kids between five and seven years old; sorry, adults).

In a city with such a strong rodeo legacy, it's no surprise that the cowboy vibes are everywhere. Mesquite has multiple western wear stores where you can get cowboy attire, and plenty of places to get a cowboy-approved meal. A walk through the charming downtown will also reveal public art with a western vibe.