Texas' Rodeo Capital Is A Charming City With Colorful Murals, Tasty Restaurants, And Cowboy Vibes
When you're ready for some rip-roaring rodeo action, you go to Texas. Rodeo is actually the official state sport. In a state full of cowboy vibes, there are multiple cities that could be called the Official Rodeo Capital of Texas. However, according to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, only one has received that prestigious title from the Texas State Legislature — Mesquite, Texas. In 1993, lawmakers proclaimed it as the Official Rodeo Capital of Texas. Why? Because they have more rodeos than any other city in the state.
If you visit during the summer, you'll be able to see some bull riding and barrel racing. June through August, the Mesquite Championship Rodeo takes place every Saturday night. It's been happening for more than 65 years. While it's fun to go as a spectator, this Google reviewer shared that there are ways for the little ones to cowboy up, too. "There were fun events for the kids. They chased calves around to grab the prize ribbon. They also selected a few kids by drawing their names to 'mutton bust.' They were suited out with a padded vest and helmet and rode a little sheep until they fell off." The kiddos seem to enjoy it, but going out to the rodeo is fun for the whole family. It's even a great senior-friendly activity retirees can enjoy in Texas (though mutton bustin' is limited to kids between five and seven years old; sorry, adults).
In a city with such a strong rodeo legacy, it's no surprise that the cowboy vibes are everywhere. Mesquite has multiple western wear stores where you can get cowboy attire, and plenty of places to get a cowboy-approved meal. A walk through the charming downtown will also reveal public art with a western vibe.
The charming town and colorful murals
Mesquite showcases its cowboy culture in a very colorful way. You'll find several painted horseshoes around town, each one a different design and combination of colors. The city has murals that stretch seven by ten feet each and decorate downtown in an array of hues. The colorful "#IAMDOWNTOWN MESQUITE" mural was painted by volunteers, and it's beautiful. Artist Chera Booker's "Welcome to Downtown Mesquite" mural features a cowboy on a horse, surrounded by butterflies and plants. The mural called "La Serenata" by artist Leonardo Castillo includes cattle in the design.
Aside from colorful public art, this charming city also embraces the arts and culture scene in another way. The Mesquite Arts Theater is a community theater group that performs a variety of plays throughout the year. Anyone in town can audition to be a part of the show.
Another part of the city's charm comes from its flavors. The local farmers market, called the Downtown Mesquite Market at Front Street Station, takes place every Saturday. Although it only operates on a seasonal basis (April through November), this is a great spot to pick up fresh produce, fresh eggs, local honey, hot sauce, homemade treats, and crafts made by local artists. There's often live music, too. If you work up an appetite while you're filling your shopping bags, you'll find plenty to munch on there. In addition to multiple food vendors on-site who sell everything from barbecue to ice cream, there are also plenty of other downtown restaurants where you can sit down for a full meal.
Tasty restaurants in Mesquite, Texas
Don't worry about going hungry if you visit. There are more than 250 restaurants in Mesquite. The oldest restaurant in the city is Mesquite Barbecue. It's been around for more than 60 years. This Google reviewer shared some of the menu items she tried there, saying, "Got the stuffed baked potatoes with chopped brisket, peach cobbler, and banana pudding. The portions on the potatoes and topping and meat were huge and all of the food was delicious. I could easily taste the smoked flavor of the brisket and the banana pudding was sort of a mousse texture. Absolutely amazing."
If barbecue isn't your thing, there's plenty more to choose from. One of the biggest things that surprises tourists when they visit the South is that food is regional, not just "Southern." However, with all of the tasty restaurants in Mesquite, you can sample an array of regional flavors. And the location of some of the city's best spots may surprise you. According to Yelp, Tucker's Grill and Taqueria is one of the top five recommended restaurants in Mesquite, but this reviewer said, "Don't let the fact that this place is attached to a gas station dissuade you, the food is delicious!" They serve Mexican food, burgers, and more. You can even get the flavors of Louisiana in Mesquite. Mardi Gras Cajun Cuisine has Cajun favorites like boudin balls, jambalaya, gumbo, and more.
Mesquite is located about 25 minutes away from Dallas. If you want to fly in for a visit, you can book a flight to Dallas Love Field (DAL) or Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which is one of the top five busiest airports in the world. Once you're in Mesquite, you can plan to stay there, as there are multiple hotels.