Senior-Friendly Fun Retirees Can Have In Texas

One of the best parts about Texas is that there's so much of it, and for a retiree, that means lots and lots to explore. The largest contiguous U.S. state is known for its wide-open prairies, but there's also hill country, desert, a 367-mile-long coast, and some of the biggest and busiest cities in the country. If you've left the 40-hour workweek behind, Texas seems made for slow travel: It takes nearly 11 hours just to drive straight from Houston to El Paso.

Luckily, many senior travelers are looking for that kind of freedom, especially folks who have retired and are on the hunt for warm weather and big skies. Waves of retirees have migrated to the Lone Star State in their golden years, in part because there are plenty of affordable places to retire in Texas. Even if you're not planning to relocate, post-career visitors have a lot of activities to choose from. Here is a sampling of distinctive Texas pastimes — engaging, locally significant, and generally accessible, especially for seniors looking to experience all the state has to offer.