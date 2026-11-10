Belgium's Largest Artificial Lake Complex Is A Scenic Escape For Outdoor Fun On And Off The Water

Most water enthusiasts think of Greece or the south of France for water activities in Europe, but one of Europe's most underrated watersport destinations is none other than the quaint country of Belgium. These water activities aren't found in a coastal destination like Bruges; instead, you'll need to head to French-speaking Wallonia — Belgium's landlocked region in the south.

Around 1.5 hours south of Brussels lies the Domaine des Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure, a series of five artificial lakes covering a cumulative 4,500 acres of forest, meadows, and lakes between the Namur and Hainaut provinces. One of the region's biggest tourist destinations, the lakes themselves are relatively young. In the 1970s, Belgian authorities realized the River Sambre's water levels were frequently falling to unsustainable levels, affecting the area's water supply and transport. To fix the problem, they built a series of dams and pre-dams which created the five interconnected lakes — Plate Taille, Eau d'Heure, Falemprise, Féronval, and Ry Jaune. Plate Taille is the largest lake in Belgium, and its eponymous dam is also the largest of its kind in the country.

Visitors today head to the Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure to cool off by the water, indulge in adrenaline-pumping activities, bask along forested shores, or take a New Year's dip in the water. Water lovers can indulge in a spot of canoeing, swimming, or towed watersports. There's also a variety of land-based activities, like ziplining, biking, hiking, and sunbathing on the beach. It is said the lakes draw over 1.25 million tourists a year — not bad for a country Rick Steves described as Europe's best-kept secret!