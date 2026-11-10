Belgium's Largest Artificial Lake Complex Is A Scenic Escape For Outdoor Fun On And Off The Water
Most water enthusiasts think of Greece or the south of France for water activities in Europe, but one of Europe's most underrated watersport destinations is none other than the quaint country of Belgium. These water activities aren't found in a coastal destination like Bruges; instead, you'll need to head to French-speaking Wallonia — Belgium's landlocked region in the south.
Around 1.5 hours south of Brussels lies the Domaine des Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure, a series of five artificial lakes covering a cumulative 4,500 acres of forest, meadows, and lakes between the Namur and Hainaut provinces. One of the region's biggest tourist destinations, the lakes themselves are relatively young. In the 1970s, Belgian authorities realized the River Sambre's water levels were frequently falling to unsustainable levels, affecting the area's water supply and transport. To fix the problem, they built a series of dams and pre-dams which created the five interconnected lakes — Plate Taille, Eau d'Heure, Falemprise, Féronval, and Ry Jaune. Plate Taille is the largest lake in Belgium, and its eponymous dam is also the largest of its kind in the country.
Visitors today head to the Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure to cool off by the water, indulge in adrenaline-pumping activities, bask along forested shores, or take a New Year's dip in the water. Water lovers can indulge in a spot of canoeing, swimming, or towed watersports. There's also a variety of land-based activities, like ziplining, biking, hiking, and sunbathing on the beach. It is said the lakes draw over 1.25 million tourists a year — not bad for a country Rick Steves described as Europe's best-kept secret!
Enjoy a day on the water at the Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure
While the Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure may not have the seaside vibe of Bruges, the "Venice of the North," they're worth a trip for the sheer variety of activities on offer. There's an Aquapark for kids, while spas and serene beaches await those who just want to relax. Swimmers can head to the Espace Fun Beach on Lake Plate Taille, which offers a safe, shallow swimming area manned by lifeguards. Swimming outside this area is prohibited as the algae and the current pose a threat to swimmers in deeper parts of the lakes. There is another swim area at Falemprise Lake but it has been closed for renovations and will remain so until 2027, according to Belgium Pass.
If you want something more exciting than a shallow swim area, head to Plate Taille, Eau d'Heure, and Féronval. The largest of the lot, Plate Taille is the go-to destination for windsurfing since the lake's large surface area creates ideal conditions for it. For towed watersports like wakeboarding and tubing, head to Féronval. Meanwhile, Eau d'Heure is the best spot for jet skiing and water skiing.
A fun option for those who want to get into the water without actually getting into the water is Le Crocodile Rouge. Starting at the Plate Taille Visitor Center, this amphibious ride takes you on a scenic journey along the edge of the lake before abruptly plunging into the water where it continues to float through the lake. This is also a great educational activity for young kids as the ride includes a guide who narrates some fun facts about the lake ecosystem and its history.
The Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure have landlubbers covered too
Even if you're not a fan of water, there are still several options for a day of fun. The Lacs de l'Eau d'Heure lake system has over 62 miles of trails with scenic views of the lakes and surrounding forest. The Plate Taille to Eau d'Heure trail, for example, loops through the Bois Mazarin forest along a river and provides stunning views of the Plate Taille and Eau d'Heure lakes. For a slightly more difficult route, visitors can check out the Eau d'Heure Loop Trail, a 15-mile hiking and mountain biking trail featuring rolling hills and lake views that loops around the lakes and veers toward the nearby town of Cerfontaine.
For thrilling, family-friendly fun, head to the Natura Parc Adventure Park, which offers bungee jumping, treetop adventure courses, and ziplining, among other activities. If seeing the lake from the ground sounds boring, zipline across it on a 650-foot-long cable suspended 60 feet in the air. For those who prefer to have their feet firmly on the ground, try the Explor Game, a treasure hunt that combines digital guides on a tablet with a real-life hunt through the park.
Lastly, for those who want something peaceful and educational, consider taking a tour of the Barrage de Plate Taille, Belgium's largest dam. A guided tour will take you through the inside of the dam where you can learn about its history and the way it works before heading up to the top of a viewing tower and skywalk. From there, you can enjoy expansive, panoramic views of the entire lake system. After your trip to the lakes, explore Belgium's charming castles and medieval streets at one of the world's smallest cities, Durbuy, just 1.5 hours away.