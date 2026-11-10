Between Kansas City And Springfield Is A Midwestern Escape With Huge Artificial Lakes And Quaint Towns
Kansas City is famous for its barbecue, and Springfield sits at the heart of outdoor fun in the beautiful Ozarks. Between the two of them (and taking some of the best characteristics of both cities) lies quiet Benton County, Missouri. Established in 1835 and named after Senator Thomas Hart Benton, Benton County is dotted with three charming, historic cities. There is plenty to do here, especially since the county is sat between two of Missouri's largest artificial lakes. When combined, these create a 100,000-acre aquatic playground. And yes, visitors will find plenty of barbecue, home cooking, and outdoor scenery to help you find a serene escape.
Compared to busier Kansas City and Springfield, Benton County is quiet and scenic, and largely known to be traffic- and crowd-free. The county has a total population of about 20,000, with the largest community and county seat, Warsaw, having just over 2,200 residents, despite being situated right between two of Missouri's most popular outdoor destinations, Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake.
If you need an escape from a major city in the Midwest — including Omaha, St. Louis, Chicago — Benton County is less than a day's drive. It's close enough to visit for a weekend, yet far enough away to relax with a paddle or fishing rod in hand. For travelers visiting Benton County from further away, you've got more than one airport to choose from. Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) is the most convenient in terms of distance, as it is about a 90-minute drive. Kansas City International Airport (MCI), which has far more destinations and flights, is a little over two hours away.
Cruise and explore Missouri's inviting coastline
Missouri has over 2,000 miles of shoreline along Lake of the Ozarks and Harry S. Truman Lake. Visitors looking to explore the tree-covered shorelines and limestone cliffs around both lakes can base themselves in Benton County for a fun-filled day or weekend. Truman Lake is the largest lake in the state and is best known for a quiet day of boating, hiking, or reeling in crappie or catfish. Visitors can literally set up base camp at one of the six campgrounds at Harry S Truman State Park, or swing by the park's marina to rent a pontoon or jon boat for a day on the water. If you'd rather spend the day on land, you'll find three hiking trails leading to scenic views of the oak forests, lakeshore, and possibly local wildlife.
Aside from the state park, the lake also has 20 other spots on the lake managed by the Army Corps of Engineers, with picnic areas, playgrounds, and fun amenities for all. For a day at the beach, consider going to the Shawnee Recreation Area where you'll have restrooms and a covered picnic area.
Benton County also sits on the edge of the Osage Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, a quiet section of Missouri's second-largest lake. If your idea of an escape is a day on a pontoon boat and swimming in the warm water, the Lone Star Marina rents pontoons. You can also set sail for what's been dubbed the "Key West of the Midwest," and meet and mingle with other boaters on the water. Further down at the other end of the lake, you'll find Missouri's largest state park as well as caves to explore. Note that the lake is normally much busier on the weekends.
Slices of Germany and Americana in the heart of the Midwest
Southwestern Missouri may be thousands of miles from Germany, but you'll likely see the region's German roots in its small towns. In the mid 1800s, waves of Germans immigrated to Benton County and settled in the small towns of Lincoln and Cole Camp. Visitors seeking out authentic schnitzel, German potato salad, and homemade soft pretzels will find themselves at home in Cole Camp at the German Table. Around the holidays, Cole Camp also hosts a large Christmas celebration for the area, opening up traditional Christmas markets.
If you're craving some rib-sticking barbecue, or a delicious home-cooked meal, head for Warsaw. For an all-American breakfast all day, swing by The Rusty Skillet, where you'll find classic dishes like country fried steak and biscuits and gravy. For lunch, the Yellow Deli has been serving sandwiches for nearly 50 years. Or for dinner, head to Hilltop Bar-be-que, which has been pit smoking meats for six decades. Visitors looking to rest their heads in the area will find a handful of waterfront homes on Airbnb, as well as charming hotels and motels.
The small town of Lincoln was named after the 16th president, and it boasts a historic downtown, unique community events during September, including a fly-in on a grass airstrip, and a rock swap. The small town proudly claims to be one of the only places where Mozarkite, the official state rock, is found. Rock hounds and those looking for a unique souvenir can peruse Lincoln's Saturday farmers market or cruise to the Lincoln Antique Mall and Middle Bridge Antiques, two notable antique and trinket shops along Highway 65. If you are visiting during the fall, you'll see why Samantha Brown says the Ozarks make a great spot for a vacation.