Between Kansas City And Springfield Is A Midwestern Escape With Huge Artificial Lakes And Quaint Towns

Kansas City is famous for its barbecue, and Springfield sits at the heart of outdoor fun in the beautiful Ozarks. Between the two of them (and taking some of the best characteristics of both cities) lies quiet Benton County, Missouri. Established in 1835 and named after Senator Thomas Hart Benton, Benton County is dotted with three charming, historic cities. There is plenty to do here, especially since the county is sat between two of Missouri's largest artificial lakes. When combined, these create a 100,000-acre aquatic playground. And yes, visitors will find plenty of barbecue, home cooking, and outdoor scenery to help you find a serene escape.

Compared to busier Kansas City and Springfield, Benton County is quiet and scenic, and largely known to be traffic- and crowd-free. The county has a total population of about 20,000, with the largest community and county seat, Warsaw, having just over 2,200 residents, despite being situated right between two of Missouri's most popular outdoor destinations, Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake.

If you need an escape from a major city in the Midwest — including Omaha, St. Louis, Chicago — Benton County is less than a day's drive. It's close enough to visit for a weekend, yet far enough away to relax with a paddle or fishing rod in hand. For travelers visiting Benton County from further away, you've got more than one airport to choose from. Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) is the most convenient in terms of distance, as it is about a 90-minute drive. Kansas City International Airport (MCI), which has far more destinations and flights, is a little over two hours away.