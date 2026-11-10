America's Most Dog-Friendly Road Trip Is An East Coast Stunner Lined With Ocean Views, Villas, And Restaurants
The United States is full of exciting road trips, from southwest desert plateaus to zig-zagging mountain passes through the Rockies, but many travelers ask whether they can bring their four-legged family members along on the journey. On the 113-mile Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, dog owners don't have to wonder. Along this stretch of highway, pet owners have plenty of places to pull over at a waterfront dog park, grab a bite at a pet-friendly restaurant, and even spend the night in a dog-friendly villa.
The Overseas Highway is one of America's prettiest roads, surrounded by ocean waters. AutoTrader ranked the highway the world's most dog-friendly driving route, with 43 service stations, 19 outdoor areas, and seven dog parks, for an impressive three dog stops per 5 miles. BringFido elaborated on this — dogs can do way more in the Keys than take a stroll. They're welcome to come along for paddle adventures, cruise in a tiki boat, and even walk through an aquarium on this route.
Those flying into the Keys can easily reach the Overseas Highway from either Miami International Airport (MIA) or Key West International Airport (EYW). From Miami, travelers can pick up the highway about an hour south in Key Largo, and from Key West the route picks up directly outside the city center. Roll down the window, let your pup stick its nose out and catch a salty breeze, and set off on the dog-friendly route.
Dog-friendly stops along the Overseas Highway
In Marathon — Florida's stunning city in the center of the Keys with old-school charm, waterfront rentals, and beach beauty — there are quite a few stops for a break with your pup. Sombrero Beach is a 6-minute detour well worth the time. BringFido ranks the shoreline as "5 bones" for its white sands, dog shower stations, and calm waters perfect for wading. If you're short on time, head to Marathon's Dog Park directly off the highway. Off the southernmost point of the Overseas Highway down in Key West, dog owners will love Higgs Beach, which has a fenced-in dog park for your pup to get their paws in the sand.
In the Keys, dog owners don't have to stress about finding a pet-friendly place to stay the night. Book a colorful villa on the sand at La Siesta Resort and Villas in Islamorada. Kayak, lounge on the sand, cruise, and dine, while your dog relaxes in an oceanfront villa at this secret resort, which even comes with a butler. Other pet-friendly villas in the Keys include Marathon's Coral Lagoon Resort, the Bayside Villas by Islander Resort in Islamorada, and the Ambrosia Bed and Breakfast set in a historic Key West home.
A dog-friendly restaurant in the Keys is the Islamorada Fish Company, where visitors note that the staff are accommodating to dogs and even provide water bowls with refills. Boondocks Grille and Draft House is another dog-friendly stop off the highway in Ramrod Key; one pet owner even noted that they have a dog menu.