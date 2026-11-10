America's Most Dog-Friendly Road Trip Is An East Coast Stunner Lined With Ocean Views, Villas, And Restaurants

The United States is full of exciting road trips, from southwest desert plateaus to zig-zagging mountain passes through the Rockies, but many travelers ask whether they can bring their four-legged family members along on the journey. On the 113-mile Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys, dog owners don't have to wonder. Along this stretch of highway, pet owners have plenty of places to pull over at a waterfront dog park, grab a bite at a pet-friendly restaurant, and even spend the night in a dog-friendly villa.

The Overseas Highway is one of America's prettiest roads, surrounded by ocean waters. AutoTrader ranked the highway the world's most dog-friendly driving route, with 43 service stations, 19 outdoor areas, and seven dog parks, for an impressive three dog stops per 5 miles. BringFido elaborated on this — dogs can do way more in the Keys than take a stroll. They're welcome to come along for paddle adventures, cruise in a tiki boat, and even walk through an aquarium on this route.

Those flying into the Keys can easily reach the Overseas Highway from either Miami International Airport (MIA) or Key West International Airport (EYW). From Miami, travelers can pick up the highway about an hour south in Key Largo, and from Key West the route picks up directly outside the city center. Roll down the window, let your pup stick its nose out and catch a salty breeze, and set off on the dog-friendly route.