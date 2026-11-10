Goodbye Lake Tahoe, So Long Big Bear: This High-Elevation Beauty Has Crystal-Clear Waters And Scenic Hiking

Lake Tahoe is an opalescent body of water in California's Sierra Nevada mountain range that can draw quite the crowd. You might want to avoid it all together and head south to smaller Big Bear Lake, but consider visiting the Sierras for one of its other lakes instead. On Tahoe's South Shore between Eagle and Cascade Lakes is serene Granite Lake, a high-elevation stunner surrounded by pine stands and jagged mountain ledges. Granite Lake can only be reached by an uphill hike along the Bayview Trail, but if you're up for the legwork, the peaceful pool makes it worthwhile.

Komoot ranks Granite Lake as one of the top 20 lakes in the Sierra Nevadas for good reason. The crystal-clear body of water is nestled at the foot of Maggie's Peak, a switchback-clad mountain with mesmerizing views of Granite Lake and Emerald Bay. Tahoe and its surrounding lakes are world-renowned for their clarity. Though Granite Lake is much smaller and shallower, the entire basin has similar elevations, soil types, geological constitution, climate, and water sources, which contributes to how clear all the lakes are (via the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service).

Getting to the Bayview Trailhead is easy if you're already in the Lake Tahoe area. The closest airport is the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which is roughly 70 miles away. The trailhead's parking area is right off of Highway 89 across from Inspiration Point. For convenient access, consider staying 10 miles away from Granite Lake in South Lake Tahoe, California, a lakeside paradise with secret trails, sun-warmed rocks, and bluebird skies.