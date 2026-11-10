The 5 Most Dangerous Hikes Near Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe has long been a premier vacation destination, and hiking is one of the best ways to experience its stunning outdoor setting. Visitors can find plenty of short, easy trails to enjoy the lake's sublime scenery without too much exertion. However, these easier, family-friendly hikes sit amid the backdrop of a rugged — and dangerous — mountainous terrain. Lake Tahoe, after all, is located in the dramatic Sierra Nevada mountains on the border between Nevada and California. The vast parks and forests surrounding the lake have plenty of challenging, and potentially treacherous, trails that will push even experienced hikers to their limits, but reward them with jaw-dropping vistas.

The trail network includes several peaks that exceed 10,000 feet in elevation — with plenty of difficult, and outright strenuous, hiking that brings considerable risk and poses notable dangers that can potentially result in injury and even death. While different hikers may have varying standards for determining a trail's difficulty level, a few Tahoe area trails receive consistent ratings as "challenging," "strenuous," or "dangerous" from popular hiking outlets.

Based on difficulty ratings from AllTrails.com, reviews from experienced hikers, and reports on specific safety incidents, these five trails in particular represent the epitome of the area's hiking hazards. While a particular trail's risks can vary between the summer and the winter, these five trails warrant warnings that would-be mountaineers should heed before leaving the safety of their Tahoe vacation rental. In all cases, precautions apply. Never hike these trails alone or in less than good physical condition. Always come prepared with more water and energy snacks than you think you need and clothing layers for rapidly changing weather conditions. Satellite links on mobile devices, travel first-aid kits, and equipment specific to trail conditions are all advisable. Last but not least, always check current trail advisories as well as monitoring real-time weather forecasts.