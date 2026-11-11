Forget Lake Superior, Canada's Underrated Mountain Gem Has Crystal-Clear Waters And Ethereal Mountain Trails

Hidden in Kootenay National Park just off of Highway 93 South is one of Canada's best-kept hiking secrets. Floe Lake is one of Kootenay's most beloved bodies of water, though it's relatively unknown to those outside of scenic British Columbia. It hides immediately below the nearly 10,000-foot-tall Floe Peak as the crown jewel of the famed Rockwall Trail, though you can choose to shortcut hike to Floe Lake itself (a journey of 12.6 miles from the Floe Lake trailhead and back) if you don't want to do the entire 34-mile Rockwall hike.

The best time to explore Floe Lake is July through October when there's little to no snow on the ground. In the summer, colorful wildflowers abound. In the fall, the larches come ablaze with brilliant color. Both serve as excellent backdrops to the deep turquoise shade of the water which perfectly mirrors the sky above. Perhaps best of all, it's blissfully quiet: there is no cell service and no watersports (including no swimming), making it easy to unplug from life for a while.

Getting to the trailhead is simple. Just 45 minutes from the scenic town of Banff, on the eastern side of the well-marked 93S, you'll spot signage for the Floe Lake Trailhead. Turn there and find your spot, but know this: You'll want to arrive as early as possible. The parking area fills up fast, especially in the summer. While overflow parking is legal on the sides of the busy 93S in the event that the lot is full up, we don't recommend risking your safety by parking there. Make sure you bring good hiking shoes which you're fine with getting wet, as there are a couple of minor creek crossings. Double-check that your Parks Canada Discovery Pass is visible in your vehicle's windshield and bring plenty of bear spray (just in case) before you embark on this photogenic adventure.