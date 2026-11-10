Just Outside Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Vibrant Town With Fresh Seafood, Riverside Charm, And Quaint Pubs
Across the United Kingdom, countless small towns are steeped in history, home to hardworking communities and brimming with good food and hidden gems for visitors willing to venture beyond the bustling cities. Along England's northeastern coast, 60 miles south of the Scottish border, lies North Shields, a historic port town perched on the north bank of the scenic River Tyne. Today, the town attracts visitors for its maritime charm, which includes old pubs, fresh seafood, independent businesses and historic attractions. Its waterfront promenade, known as the North Shields Fish Quay, is a worthwhile destination for any England itinerary.
North Shields began as a small fishing settlement during the 13th century and derived its name from "shielings," the fishermen's huts that once dotted the riverbank. The town eventually developed into two districts: Low Town, or Fish Quay, where the fishing and port industries flourished, and the High Town, built on higher ground where wealthier citizens gravitated. Two lighthouses here lined up to guide ships to a safe channel and still stand today. In the 17th century, Clifford's Fort was constructed to guard the channel, and its imposing stone walls are still part of the local landscape.
Take yourself on a walking tour (there's a free parking lot at the east end of North Shields Fish Quay if you've road-tripped here) and stroll the cobblestone streets, listening to seagulls screech overhead as boat traffic meanders along the River Tyne. Spot the hidden stairs once said to have been used by smugglers and catch a glimpse of the famous Wooden Dolly, a ship's figurehead placed for good luck in front of the now-closed landmark pub, the Prince of Wales. Pay tribute to hardworking fisherwomen at the Herring Girl monument, and pop into Dockwray Square to see the statue of legendary comic Stan Laurel (of Laurel and Hardy fame), who grew up here. Don't miss Old Low Light Heritage Center and Café for coffee, local art, and North Shields history.
Proper British pubs abound in North Shields
There's nothing better than a brisk stroll to work up a thirst, and as you explore the Fish Quay, North Shields offers plenty of charming spots for respite, like Low Lights Tavern, said to be the oldest traditional pub in town. "Its authenticity hasn't been spoiled," praised one Google reviewer. "It retains all the character and coziness of an old-fashioned pub." Low Lights hosts live music and other community events while serving a quayside menu of fish and chips, steak-and-ale pies, mushy peas, corned beef pies, and apple pies that guests rave about. Another historic pub worth checking out is Brown's Bar & Kitchen at The Exchange 1856, a restored Victorian-era building with private event spaces and a coffee shop, or the Highlander Taphouse, named after a popular hotel that once stood on the site.
Low Quay Brew Co is a local brewery and taproom tucked into an old garage where you can also catch a glimpse of the brewing process. With TVs to catch sports and occasional live music and events, the brewery is a cozy spot to drink something a little different. "Their own brewed beers are the real winners," wrote a Google reviewer. "The Stout and the Cowboy are definitely top of the list for me."
If you want to meet locals, read up on the things that surprise American tourists visiting the U.K., then head to Fishnet Tavern, popular for its weekly events from trivia to drag nights to live music to "Kara-jokey" — a cross between open mic comedy and karaoke. "Best bar ever, cheeky cheese boards, kara-jokey and pints," wrote a Google reviewer. "Staff are brilliant, owner is lush, and a beautiful bar." Alternatively, slide into one of the velvet booths at How Do You Do, which serves signature and classic cocktails plus small weekday lunches, an expansive dinner menu, and bottomless brunch — all with waterfront views overlooking the Quay. For a sophisticated Sunday roast or a weekend DJ atmosphere, The Uncommon serves "Vibes & Flavors" with shareable plates and tapas.
Eating seafood in North Shields is a must
It stands to reason a community built on fishing would still serve excellent seafood, and North Shields delivers. Dodgin's Yard is a well-regarded spot overlooking the river that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Sunday roasts. The menu features fresh seafood daily from the restaurant's own fishing boat as well as land-based dishes like tomahawk steaks. "What a heavenly experience for a seafood lover!" praised one Google reviewer. "We pre-ordered the Fish Platter (24 hours' notice required), and it was absolutely worth it—fresh, generous, and delicious." 31 The Quay is another seaside spot serving a seasonal, seafood-inspired menu from an open kitchen as well as afternoon tea, all overlooking the River Tyne.
Also in North Shields stands Seaview Fisheries, a family-run seafood market where locals can purchase fresh fare and anyone can get prepared seafood meals, from fried haddock and chips to grilled fish skewers, with traditional accompaniments like mushy peas and curry sauce. "Their fresh fish and crustaceans have helped me create countless Mediterranean and African meals close to my heart," noted a Google reviewer who said they'd been shopping here for 20 years. Meanwhile, the simply-monikered Waterfront offers burgers and loaded fries alongside fried fish of all sorts — a casual spot to kick back.
North Shields is roughly a five-hour drive from London and just 8 miles northeast of Newcastle upon Tyne, a vibrant and eclectic destination with great nightlife and Victorian charm. It's also a stone's throw from Tynemouth, a cozy beach town with more great seafood options and a scenic castle. North Shields and Tynemouth join nearby riverside towns Cullercoats and Whitley Bay to comprise "the Coast," or "the Geordie Riviera," as one local put it. For lodging near North Shields, however, additional options abound in Tynemouth, where hotels like the Tynemouth Castle Inn and the Grand Hotel offer historic lore and coastal views.