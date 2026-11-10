Just Outside Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Vibrant Town With Fresh Seafood, Riverside Charm, And Quaint Pubs

Across the United Kingdom, countless small towns are steeped in history, home to hardworking communities and brimming with good food and hidden gems for visitors willing to venture beyond the bustling cities. Along England's northeastern coast, 60 miles south of the Scottish border, lies North Shields, a historic port town perched on the north bank of the scenic River Tyne. Today, the town attracts visitors for its maritime charm, which includes old pubs, fresh seafood, independent businesses and historic attractions. Its waterfront promenade, known as the North Shields Fish Quay, is a worthwhile destination for any England itinerary.

North Shields began as a small fishing settlement during the 13th century and derived its name from "shielings," the fishermen's huts that once dotted the riverbank. The town eventually developed into two districts: Low Town, or Fish Quay, where the fishing and port industries flourished, and the High Town, built on higher ground where wealthier citizens gravitated. Two lighthouses here lined up to guide ships to a safe channel and still stand today. In the 17th century, Clifford's Fort was constructed to guard the channel, and its imposing stone walls are still part of the local landscape.

Take yourself on a walking tour (there's a free parking lot at the east end of North Shields Fish Quay if you've road-tripped here) and stroll the cobblestone streets, listening to seagulls screech overhead as boat traffic meanders along the River Tyne. Spot the hidden stairs once said to have been used by smugglers and catch a glimpse of the famous Wooden Dolly, a ship's figurehead placed for good luck in front of the now-closed landmark pub, the Prince of Wales. Pay tribute to hardworking fisherwomen at the Herring Girl monument, and pop into Dockwray Square to see the statue of legendary comic Stan Laurel (of Laurel and Hardy fame), who grew up here. Don't miss Old Low Light Heritage Center and Café for coffee, local art, and North Shields history.