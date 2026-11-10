Between Minneapolis And Madison Is A Midwestern Forest Escape With Scenic Gulches, Trails, And Goat Prairies

Two natural areas at Coulee Experimental State Forest offer examples of dry prairie habitats, including goat prairies. While the latter phrase might call to mind something akin to the bison prairie at Spring Lake Park Reserve outside Minneapolis, the goat prairies at Coulee Experimental State Forest do not, alas, have any goats. These grasslands, also known as hill prairies, got their name for being so steep and sloped that goats are the only livestock able to graze on them. Berg Prairie and Billy Goat Ridge are the two protected prairie areas within the forest, and while they don't have any goat occupants, they are habitats for native plants such as milkweed, bluestem, and coneflower.

The secluded, pine-covered trails of Coulee Experimental State Forest are open for cross-country skiing in the winter, and 12 miles of ski trails are maintained by volunteers. The ski trails, which are accessed from the eastern parking lot near Berg Prairie, are open for hiking, horseback riding, and hunting during the warmer months; however, they are reserved exclusively for skiers when covered with snow. The park's primitive roads and other trails are open for exploration all year long, although certain managed areas of land are always closed to horses, and all trails prohibit horseback riding when the ground is soft during springtime.