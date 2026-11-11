Canada's Charming Village Hugging The Gulf Of St. Lawrence Has Local Bites, Fishing, And A Scenic Lighthouse

Situated along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River estuary is a small Canadian municipality that could be easy to miss. But if you're looking for a getaway to escape burnout, Baie-Trinité is an ideal place for relaxing and reflecting. Located in Quebec's North Shore region, it may be a tiny village, but it's still worth visiting for its quiet, coastal vibes and historic landmark structures. With sweeping water views, beaches, and small-town simple pleasures, visitors enjoy peaceful activities like sailing and whale watching, in addition to more adventurous pastimes, including hiking, diving, and sport fishing.

Coming from the east, Baie-Trinité serves as the gateway to the tourist subregion of Manicouagan, home to one of the world's largest impact craters, an annular lake known as the "Eye of Quebec" for its striking ring shape. But Baie-Trinité has a charm all its own. Similar to the neighboring, friendly Quebec city of Baie-Comeau, about an hour's drive away, it offers plenty of opportunities to take in the laid-back scenery and participate in nature-filled or aquatic recreation.

To get there, travelers most often fly into Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, followed by a nearly seven-hour scenic drive up Route 138 to arrive at the destination. Luckily, after a lengthy journey, you likely won't have to ward off large crowds while visiting the town's attractions, as Baie-Trinité has a population of under 400 people. Many attractions are only open seasonally, so the best time to visit will be based on your personal interests.