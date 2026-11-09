Between Crater Lake National Park And Ashland Is A Pacific Northwest Beauty With Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

The Sky Lakes Wilderness is an awe-inspiring part of Southern Oregon, with its volcanic peaks, high-altitude forests, long hiking trails, and fascinating wildlife. But what will likely keep drawing you back to the area are the lakes with their picture-perfect, usually snowcapped peaks in the background. At Willow Lake, you can go hiking, fishing, and even camping right beneath towering Mount McLoughlin.

The Cascade Range is a long mountain range that extends from Northern California across the Canadian border into Southern British Columbia in the Pacific Northwest. In Southern Oregon, just north of California, nearly 114,000 acres of that range were federally protected as the Sky Lakes Wilderness in 1984. Its landscape is dominated by 9,495-foot Mount McLoughlin, which is the tallest mountain in the area. It's also home to numerous lakes, including scenic Willow Lake.

Willow Lake sits in between Crater Lake National Park and Ashland, Oregon. The 345-acre, man-made lake, originally called the Willow Creek Reservoir, was created when the Willow Creek Dam was constructed in 1952 outside of Butte Falls in Jackson County. It's now part of Willow Lake County Park, one of 18 parks managed by the county. The nearly 950-acre park is an outdoor playground with both land activities and water sports. It's an "amazing place to camp, swim, and fish," according to one Google Maps reviewer who visits each summer.