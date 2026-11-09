Between Crater Lake National Park And Ashland Is A Pacific Northwest Beauty With Camping, Hiking, And Fishing
The Sky Lakes Wilderness is an awe-inspiring part of Southern Oregon, with its volcanic peaks, high-altitude forests, long hiking trails, and fascinating wildlife. But what will likely keep drawing you back to the area are the lakes with their picture-perfect, usually snowcapped peaks in the background. At Willow Lake, you can go hiking, fishing, and even camping right beneath towering Mount McLoughlin.
The Cascade Range is a long mountain range that extends from Northern California across the Canadian border into Southern British Columbia in the Pacific Northwest. In Southern Oregon, just north of California, nearly 114,000 acres of that range were federally protected as the Sky Lakes Wilderness in 1984. Its landscape is dominated by 9,495-foot Mount McLoughlin, which is the tallest mountain in the area. It's also home to numerous lakes, including scenic Willow Lake.
Willow Lake sits in between Crater Lake National Park and Ashland, Oregon. The 345-acre, man-made lake, originally called the Willow Creek Reservoir, was created when the Willow Creek Dam was constructed in 1952 outside of Butte Falls in Jackson County. It's now part of Willow Lake County Park, one of 18 parks managed by the county. The nearly 950-acre park is an outdoor playground with both land activities and water sports. It's an "amazing place to camp, swim, and fish," according to one Google Maps reviewer who visits each summer.
Outdoor activities at Willow Lake, Oregon
When you arrive at Willow Lake County Park, you'll find two trails around the lake's edge. The Willow Lake South Trail is the shorter of the two hikes. It's an easy, out-and-back trail that hugs the lake's southern shore. After starting near the boat launch, moving into the woods, and crossing streams, the 4.1-mile trail has "beautiful sights along the path and lake," according to one AllTrails user.
Or, if you're looking for a longer hike, you can follow the Willow Lake Loop. This moderate trail, which extends for 5.2 miles, starts by following the same southern route as the Willow Lake South Trail. Instead of reserving direction to return to the starting point, it veers north, along a single track, a dirt road, and a paved section, as it follows the curves of the lake all the way around the water. As you pass through the mixed conifer forest, keep an eye out for chestnut-backed chickadees, mountain quail, and even a bald eagle.
Once you finish your hike, you can also go fishing in Willow Lake. Anglers can expect to catch rainbow trout, since the lake is stocked with them multiple times each spring. In addition, largemouth bass have recently been caught, while black crappies and brown bullheads also thrive here, as well. If you plan on going fishing, you'll need to purchase a fishing license from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife in advance of your trip.
Where to stay around Willow Lake, Oregon
Willow Lake Park Campground makes for the perfect home base while enjoying the lake. The large space, which is scattered along the lake's western shore, has 63 campsites. These include 37 hookup sites, with either full hookups or just electric and water, and 29 tent sites. Each of these spots features a campfire ring and a picnic table with shared shower facilities. For more comfortable accommodations, there are also four cabins with kitchens and private bathrooms, as well as two yurts that have both futons and bunk beds. Best of all, the campsites, yurts, and cabins are all just steps from the beach, so you can go for an early swim when you wake up in the morning.
Jackson County charges a daily, per-vehicle parking fee for visitors to use the facilities in Willow Lake County Park. A Jackson County Parks Annual Parking Permit, which can be used at numerous parks throughout the county, is also available for frequent visitors. In addition, there's a nightly fee to stay at the seasonal campground, which is open from mid-April to October 5.
To reach Willow Lake, you can start by flying to Medford, an artsy Oregon city with long, sunny days and a thriving wine scene. Its Rogue Valley International Medford Airport (MFR) receives nonstop flights from 10 cities across the Western United States. From there, the drive to the lake is just under an hour. Because Willow Lake is located between Crater Lake National Park, which has America's cleanest air and such scenic hiking trails, and Ashland, where you'll find one of the largest theater scenes outside of New York, you'll also have plenty of day trip options if you want to extend your trip.