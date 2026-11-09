Near St. Augustine Is Florida's Lesser-Known Escape With Sandy Beach Scenery, Peaceful Vibes, And Clear Waters

Finding a beach in Florida is easy, but finding one where you don't have to navigate a sea of tourists, dodge flying volleyballs, or squeeze between someone's cooler and a giant beach tent? That's another story. A little farther down the coast from downtown St. Augustine, you'll find Crescent Beach, a more peaceful stretch of the Atlantic shoreline with soft sand, clear waters, and a touch of old Florida charm. It's also close to several local attractions and historic sites, making it easy to mix in a little sightseeing between beach days.

Crescent Beach is about 10 miles south of the historic downtown of St. Augustine along A1A. It's quite accessible and has convenient amenities like parking, restrooms, outdoor showers, picnic areas, and pavilions. Best of all, parking and admission are free. You'll also find rental shops, convenience stores, and restaurants nearby, so if you forget anything on your beach day checklist, you can easily pick up what you need. Once you make your way down to the beach, there are plenty of ways to spend your time by the water. Visit Florida highlights some of Crescent Beach's popular water activities, such as swimming, surfing, surf fishing, and skimboarding. If you're new to surfing, Surf Station 2 is only a couple of blocks away and offers lessons for all ages, whether you prefer a private session or a group experience.

If you're not into water activities and just want some peace and quiet, make your way to Spyglass Beach Access, less than 3 miles south of Crescent Beach's main access point. A 267-foot wooden boardwalk with 76 steps leads over the dunes to a 2.5-mile stretch of sandy shoreline, where you can enjoy stunning views of the Atlantic. Florida's Historic Coast also describes Crescent Beach as a "quiet and family-friendly shoreline," making it a great spot to build sandcastles with the kids, take a walk along the water, or simply relax in the Florida sunshine.