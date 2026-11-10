Under An Hour From Cleveland Is A Scenic Midwest City With Lush Parks, Shops, And A Local Splash Pad

With its lively entertainment districts, gritty rock-and-roll history, and roaring game-day spirit, it's no wonder visitors flock to the greater Cleveland area in droves. If you're itching for a Midwest excursion minus all the crowds, you can find that same fun energy at a much slower pace less than an hour's drive south in Green. As one local succinctly summed it up on Niche, it's "a quaint town with a big city attitude," and the ultimate "suburban dream."

Green sits in the southeast corner of Summit County, between Akron and Canton. The community was founded in the early 1800s, just a few years after Ohio became a state. Back then, the gently rolling hills were dotted with farmland and coal mines. Now home to more than 27,000 residents, the city has largely shed its rural vibe, but you can still stumble upon the occasional farmstead.

Today, Green's identity is partly rooted in its aviation heritage, with Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) and the MAPS Air Museum snug within its bounds. All things airplanes aside, the place also has plenty of green spaces. There are hundreds of acres of lush parkland around town for all kinds of outdoor adventures, from hiking and disc golf to sloshing about at the local splash pad. But if you'd rather explore Green indoors, there's a solid assortment of retail stores, too. The drive from Cleveland to Green takes about an hour, making it an easy day trip.