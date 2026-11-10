Under An Hour From Cleveland Is A Scenic Midwest City With Lush Parks, Shops, And A Local Splash Pad
With its lively entertainment districts, gritty rock-and-roll history, and roaring game-day spirit, it's no wonder visitors flock to the greater Cleveland area in droves. If you're itching for a Midwest excursion minus all the crowds, you can find that same fun energy at a much slower pace less than an hour's drive south in Green. As one local succinctly summed it up on Niche, it's "a quaint town with a big city attitude," and the ultimate "suburban dream."
Green sits in the southeast corner of Summit County, between Akron and Canton. The community was founded in the early 1800s, just a few years after Ohio became a state. Back then, the gently rolling hills were dotted with farmland and coal mines. Now home to more than 27,000 residents, the city has largely shed its rural vibe, but you can still stumble upon the occasional farmstead.
Today, Green's identity is partly rooted in its aviation heritage, with Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) and the MAPS Air Museum snug within its bounds. All things airplanes aside, the place also has plenty of green spaces. There are hundreds of acres of lush parkland around town for all kinds of outdoor adventures, from hiking and disc golf to sloshing about at the local splash pad. But if you'd rather explore Green indoors, there's a solid assortment of retail stores, too. The drive from Cleveland to Green takes about an hour, making it an easy day trip.
Shop local at the specialty shops and boutiques around Green, Ohio
Turn your road trip into a vintage treasure hunt on your drive down to Green with a stop at The Retro Attic Akron. This place has a slew of curated rooms that are chock-full of nostalgic collectibles spanning decades, from old cassettes and vinyl records to vintage clothes and video games, among other truly retro finds. The shop sits on the outskirts of town off State Route 241. Locally known as Massillon Road, the north-south corridor cuts straight through Green, serving as a hub for several locally owned stores and restaurants.
You can find more gently loved stuff at the Goodwill specialty store Glass Gifts & More, located right off the commercial drag. Rummage through the secondhand wares for a new fit, or scour the shelves for some thrifted fine china to elevate your dining table. If you're shopping for little ones, Sweet Pea Kids is just down the street. This cute boutique carries a curated selection of items for babies and children, including toys, books, and clothing, along with a few goodies for moms. "This store is adorable!" wrote one shopper in a Google review, adding that the display of candles and perfumes "makes it more 'all age friendly.'"
Creatives can head around the corner to Sue Spargo & Co. Also called Sue Spargo Folk Art Quilts, this place goes way beyond your average fabric store. The studio and retail space is stocked with hand-dyed fabrics in just about every color, shade, and print imaginable, along with other quilting staples. If you have time, consider attending one of the studio's "Open Stitch" gatherings, where folks can bring snacks, mingle, and work on their projects together.
Wetlands, waterways, and other water fun around Green, Ohio
Beyond all the cool shops, Green is also filled with fun recreation areas. Central Park is a great spot to visit, especially if you have kiddos in tow. This outdoor hang is prized for its seasonal splash pad, which is usually available from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The splash zone has all kinds of water streams and sprayers to cool children off in the warmer months. There aren't any dedicated monitors on duty, but you can find plenty of shady spots to kick back and relax as you watch your kids. The pad is a pretty decent size, capable of fitting up to 100 tykes at a time. It's situated next to the playground, which has a climbing rock wall, jungle gym, slides, and swings, too.
Boettler Park is another local favorite for its hiking trails, scenic protected wetlands, and historic schoolhouse. See the pond and boggy terrain along the 1.2-mile loop that winds around the park, or tackle the nine-hole disc golf course. Green has plenty more stunning waterfront escapes within reach, giving some of the best Midwest destinations a run for their money. For instance, the underrated Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park on the west side of Green is home to a nearly 830-acre lake, ideal for birdwatching or paddling. The park also has woodsy campsites if you want to spend the night. The peaceful reservoir and about a dozen other bodies of water form the Portage Lakes, an interconnected system of tree-lined basins. You can explore the channels at Portage Lakes State Park, just north of the Nimisila Reservoir.