Under An Hour From Akron Is The Underrated Ohio Park With A Lesser-Known Lake And Idyllic Campsites
Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, but the Buckeye State also offers plenty of smaller lakes great for hiking, camping, and swimming. One such location is Nimisila Reservoir, a man-made lake that is part of Ohio's Portage Lakes. With 16 miles of shoreline and four boat launches, the lake is part of the larger Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park in the city of Green, Ohio — less than a half-hour drive from Akron.
Despite its 825-acre size, Nimisila Reservoir is underrated — even most Ohioans have never heard of it. Despite this, travel creator Ohio Explored claims it has some of the best paddling in Northeast Ohio, stating, "This is the kind of Ohio that doesn't make the travel brochures, and honestly, that's exactly what makes it special." A Google reviewer said, "Nimisila is a hidden gem; they have camping, great fishing and awesome hiking trails."
Camping and adventuring in Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park
Along with the reservoir itself, the surrounding metro park offers excellent camping with 29 available campsites (18 with electricity) for tent camping, truck camping, campers, and RVs. It's a favorite for those in the Akron area, which has plenty of urban and outdoor activities. Located in a wooded area with a fire ring at each campsite, the Nimilisa Reservoir campgrounds look truly idyllic. It has a 4.4 average on Google reviews where one reviewer said, "[It's] a nice cozy campground with nice views and access to water activities." However, the campground doesn't have showers or potable drinking water, and some reviewers noted they would prefer those amenities for longer stays. This is definitely a place for more primitive camping, which has rules different than glamping.
Nimisila Reservoir is a hotspot for serious anglers. The lake is known for its population of largemouth bass and channel catfish, and also contains walleye, bluegill, and yellow perch, among other fish. The park permits electric boat motors only, so Nimisila Reservoir is great to take a kayak on an adventure in freshwater versus the open ocean, thanks to its quiet atmosphere and tranquil waters. Birdwatchers might see eagles, ospreys, and purple martins, as well as other migratory birds, and hikers can enjoy an easy 3.3-mile trail. But undoubtedly, the park's biggest attraction is the reservoir itself.