Under An Hour From Akron Is The Underrated Ohio Park With A Lesser-Known Lake And Idyllic Campsites

Along with the reservoir itself, the surrounding metro park offers excellent camping with 29 available campsites (18 with electricity) for tent camping, truck camping, campers, and RVs. It's a favorite for those in the Akron area, which has plenty of urban and outdoor activities. Located in a wooded area with a fire ring at each campsite, the Nimilisa Reservoir campgrounds look truly idyllic. It has a 4.4 average on Google reviews where one reviewer said, "[It's] a nice cozy campground with nice views and access to water activities." However, the campground doesn't have showers or potable drinking water, and some reviewers noted they would prefer those amenities for longer stays. This is definitely a place for more primitive camping, which has rules different than glamping.

Nimisila Reservoir is a hotspot for serious anglers. The lake is known for its population of largemouth bass and channel catfish, and also contains walleye, bluegill, and yellow perch, among other fish. The park permits electric boat motors only, so Nimisila Reservoir is great to take a kayak on an adventure in freshwater versus the open ocean, thanks to its quiet atmosphere and tranquil waters. Birdwatchers might see eagles, ospreys, and purple martins, as well as other migratory birds, and hikers can enjoy an easy 3.3-mile trail. But undoubtedly, the park's biggest attraction is the reservoir itself.