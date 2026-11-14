Sandwiched Between Liverpool And Manchester Is A Family-Friendly Amusement Park With Iconic Roller Coasters

Since 1989, residents of the U.K. have enjoyed the world of "Gulliver's Travels" via a unique theme park destination between Liverpool and Manchester. Aptly named Gulliver's World, the family-owned theme park in Warrington, U.K., is aimed at a specific target audience: children 2 to 13 years old. Its location between Liverpool and Manchester and its selection of rides and roller coasters make it one of the "best value family days out," according to Express.

Like many other amusement parks, Gulliver's World is divided into themed sections. Smuggler's Wharf is dedicated to pirate-themed rides and attractions, while Lilliput Land gives visitors a chance to explore castles and a haunted house. Western World and the Land of Oz provide immersive opportunities for young guests to find their inner cowboy or cowgirl or follow the yellow brick road. To ensure everyone gets a chance to experience the iconic rides, consider our tips on how to avoid huge lines at theme parks.

Gulliver's World is a 30-minute drive from both John Lennon Airport (LPL) in Liverpool and Manchester Airport (MAN), and there is no charge for parking. Those who decide to visit the park by train can arrive at one of two stations: Warrington Bank Quay or Warrington Central. Bus 17 from Warrington Central takes passengers near the gates of Gulliver's World.