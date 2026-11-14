Sandwiched Between Liverpool And Manchester Is A Family-Friendly Amusement Park With Iconic Roller Coasters
Since 1989, residents of the U.K. have enjoyed the world of "Gulliver's Travels" via a unique theme park destination between Liverpool and Manchester. Aptly named Gulliver's World, the family-owned theme park in Warrington, U.K., is aimed at a specific target audience: children 2 to 13 years old. Its location between Liverpool and Manchester and its selection of rides and roller coasters make it one of the "best value family days out," according to Express.
Like many other amusement parks, Gulliver's World is divided into themed sections. Smuggler's Wharf is dedicated to pirate-themed rides and attractions, while Lilliput Land gives visitors a chance to explore castles and a haunted house. Western World and the Land of Oz provide immersive opportunities for young guests to find their inner cowboy or cowgirl or follow the yellow brick road. To ensure everyone gets a chance to experience the iconic rides, consider our tips on how to avoid huge lines at theme parks.
Gulliver's World is a 30-minute drive from both John Lennon Airport (LPL) in Liverpool and Manchester Airport (MAN), and there is no charge for parking. Those who decide to visit the park by train can arrive at one of two stations: Warrington Bank Quay or Warrington Central. Bus 17 from Warrington Central takes passengers near the gates of Gulliver's World.
Coasters are just some of the 30 rides offered at Gulliver's World
With a young target audience, Gulliver's World is not home to large, buzzworthy new roller coasters like at some larger theme park chains. Its familiar and iconic teacups, cars, log flume, and swings are more suitable for its young visitors. However, the park does offer several roller coasters alongside its 30 or so attractions.
One of the more iconic roller coasters at Gulliver's World is The Antelope, named after the ship in the "Gulliver's Travels" story. While it's not considered the best wooden roller coaster in the world (that would be the Phoenix in Pennsylvania), The Antelope has thrilled younger audiences with its speeds of up to 30 mph since it opened within the Smuggler's Wharf area of the park in 1995. One of Gulliver's World's newest coasters is its Grand Prix Racers, found in Gulliver's Gears. This kiddie coaster opened in 2023 and gives riders fast-paced twists and turns along the way.
For smaller guests who may not be ready for The Antelope or even the Grand Prix Racers, there's The Wriggler. This ride is described on the park's website as the "perfect first taste of rollercoasters" for its younger guests. In fact, the entire area in which The Wriggler runs, Gully's Cartoon Studios, is full of attractions for the park's youngest visitors. It includes rides like a merry-go-round and Gilly's Princess Ride, a fantasy-themed ride that puts its guests in their very own carriage.
Plan to stay and play at Gulliver's World
Gulliver's World is open every day of the month of August and most days in July. Throughout the rest of the year, its opening days vary, so visitors may want to check the park's calendar when planning a trip. While summer may be the busiest season for Gulliver's World, it is open for holidays and special events throughout the year.
Like many theme parks, Gulliver's World has nearby accommodations for those enjoying its rides and attractions. Gulliver's Hotel has specially themed rooms, ranging from unicorns and sweet treats to pirates and the American West. The resort also offers lodges and cabins on site, themed to the park's many lands. Accommodations can be booked individually or as part of a package that includes entry into Gulliver's World.
Food is plentiful at Gulliver's World, with a number of on-site dining experiences available to guests throughout its themed lands. Because Gulliver's World's target audience is young children, adults without children present are not permitted into the theme park. Additionally, all children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and pets must be left at home. Gulliver's World opened in 1989 and is the second of four Gulliver's parks in the U.K. Annual passports are available for purchase, which grant entry into all four for 12 months.