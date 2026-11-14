Airbnb Hosts Hate These Seemingly Polite Acts

What does it take to be a great Airbnb guest? For certain guests, it's the little things that come to mind: a small gift, a thank-you note, or leaving a neatly made bed on the way out. But sometimes, even the best intentions can work against you. While small gestures of goodwill can feel like the polite thing to do, some of these seemingly courteous habits are exactly what Airbnb hosts quietly end up hating.

Airbnb hosts have their routines down pat, from handling the bedding to cleaning out the fridge for their next visitors — and it's a system they'd rather guests not mess with. After all, that five-star rating depends a lot on cleanliness. Throwing your host or cleaner off their routine with something unexpected, however kind the thought behind it, can turn what should be a straightforward reset into more work before the next guests arrive.

The same goes for communication. Plenty of guests refrain from bothering hosts with questions, a habit often cited among the dos and don'ts of negotiating with an Airbnb host. But in certain cases, speaking up instead of staying quiet can be the polite move. Curious about which seemingly polite habits to drop for your next Airbnb stay? Here are three to avoid if you want to stay on your host's good side.