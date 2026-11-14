This Long, Winding River Spanning Much Of Wales Is A Fishing Paradise With Charming Towns And Trails

The U.K.'s fourth-longest river, the River Wye, stretches for 155 miles, from the mountains in central Wales to the Severn Estuary. Although a portion of the river lies across the border in England, the vast majority of the Wye is found in Wales. As the river winds its way southeast to the coast, it passes numerous quaint villages and towns, is bounded by numerous trails, and famously provides angling opportunities for fishermen along its length.

The Wye begins its journey in the Cambrian Mountains just west of Hafren Forest, which is known for trails that are breathtaking in every season. A few miles south, it begins to roughly follow the A44 highway. In the village of Llangurig, which offers multiple access points for anglers fishing for trout, the river cuts south along the A470, which it follows all the way to the town of Rhayader. National Cycle Route 81 also follows the river's path for most of the section between the two towns. In Rhayader, visitors can enjoy exploring the Riverside Wildlife Walk, fishing in the river, kayaking, or hiking one of the numerous trails found in what is known as the "outdoors capital of Wales."

The river continues to mostly mirror the highway's route to the town of Newbridge on Wye. This village, which is situated on the eastern bank of the river, is home to a number of historic sites, including the All Saints Church, which dates back to 1883. The Pentref Baptist Church is another historical point of interest for many visitors, as is the drover's statue.