Indiana's Charming City Near Indy Offers Affordable Living, An Artsy, Walkable Downtown, And Friendly Vibes

As part of the Indianapolis metropolitan area, you might expect Greenfield to be more expensive than average. Thankfully, in Indiana, proximity to the big city does not guarantee a higher cost of living, as Greenfield demonstrates. Living here is 12% less expensive overall than it is in the entire United States; it's also just a tiny bit less expensive than the rest of the Hoosier State, too — with just a 1% difference in cost of living between Greenfield and Indiana as a whole. In general, the cost of living here is 28.3% less than the national average for a family and an impressive 39.2% less for single folks.

Located 25 miles east of downtown Indy, this little town is filled with brand-new housing developments in anticipation of continued population increases. The town's reasonable cost of living is likely to be at least partially fueling the influx of new families moving in; according to ERI, Greenfield ranks 4,675th out of 6,011 cities in terms of most to least expensive (placing it in the lower, lesser-expensive half). This, combined with the town's overall welcoming, laid-back charm, ensures that the town's population continues to grow steadily.

As of the time of this writing, over the last five years, housing costs in Greenfield have risen; Greenfield's overall cost of living, however, remains considerably below the national average. While the rest of the world seems to get more and more expensive all the time, many small towns in Indiana seem more than happy to remain at a reasonable standard of living (see also Fort Wayne, another Indiana city with one of the lowest costs of living in America) — and this one is no exception.