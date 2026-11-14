Colorado's Clearest Lake Is A High-Elevation Oasis With Scenic Mountain Trails, Remote Camping, And Fishing

Located in Colorado just outside of Woodland Park on the northernmost slope of Pikes Peak, not terribly far from Colorado Springs, is a sparkling, 500-acre reservoir with excellent fishing, hiking, and camping opportunities. Rampart Reservoir supplies water to Colorado Springs, and because of this, there's no swimming or bodily water contact allowed — but to sit on the shores and take it all in is more than enough. It's quiet despite its popularity, and it makes for an excellent day trip exploring the outdoors.

At 9,200 feet above sea level, Rampart Reservoir rests up on a granite plateau and offers extraordinary views of the surrounding landscape. Getting there is challenging thanks to a very rough, heavily washboarded road that makes hauling campers or boats a little more tedious than one might expect, so do travel below the posted 20-mile-per-hour speed limit. The reservoir is accessed via Rampart Range Road, also known as Forest Service Road 300. It closes for the winter — outside the recreation area's operating season — and the best time to visit is from late May through early October, before snowfall begins. Remember to dress warmly, though, even in the summer; the weather at the reservoir can randomly change on a dime.

Pikes Peak is full of exciting adventures; if you're a fan of Rampart Reservoir, you'll also love Chipita Park, an under-the-radar destination also featuring mountain views and forest trails, which is just 20 minutes from Colorado Springs. Make a whole weekend out of the reservoir, Pikes Peak, and then the park!