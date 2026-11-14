Colorado's Clearest Lake Is A High-Elevation Oasis With Scenic Mountain Trails, Remote Camping, And Fishing
Located in Colorado just outside of Woodland Park on the northernmost slope of Pikes Peak, not terribly far from Colorado Springs, is a sparkling, 500-acre reservoir with excellent fishing, hiking, and camping opportunities. Rampart Reservoir supplies water to Colorado Springs, and because of this, there's no swimming or bodily water contact allowed — but to sit on the shores and take it all in is more than enough. It's quiet despite its popularity, and it makes for an excellent day trip exploring the outdoors.
At 9,200 feet above sea level, Rampart Reservoir rests up on a granite plateau and offers extraordinary views of the surrounding landscape. Getting there is challenging thanks to a very rough, heavily washboarded road that makes hauling campers or boats a little more tedious than one might expect, so do travel below the posted 20-mile-per-hour speed limit. The reservoir is accessed via Rampart Range Road, also known as Forest Service Road 300. It closes for the winter — outside the recreation area's operating season — and the best time to visit is from late May through early October, before snowfall begins. Remember to dress warmly, though, even in the summer; the weather at the reservoir can randomly change on a dime.
Pikes Peak is full of exciting adventures; if you're a fan of Rampart Reservoir, you'll also love Chipita Park, an under-the-radar destination also featuring mountain views and forest trails, which is just 20 minutes from Colorado Springs. Make a whole weekend out of the reservoir, Pikes Peak, and then the park!
Scenic mountain trails and camping
Rampart Range Road is a jumping-off point for several hikes, such as the Devil's Head Lookout Trail, a short jaunt that leads to one of Colorado's most impressive mountain views. Hiking at Rampart Reservoir is also popular. Check out some of the much-beloved hiking trails at the reservoir, such as the Rampart Reservoir Loop and the more family-friendly Rainbow Gulch Trail.
The Rampart Reservoir Trail leads you around the lake for nearly 15 miles. Along the way, you'll have to go up and down no less than 12 ridges; wear appropriate footwear and pack plenty of water and trail snacks to keep you fueled. While the parking for this hike is easy, the trail itself is challenging and requires some degree of physical prowess. The Rainbow Gulch Trail is shorter, at just 3.7 miles in length, and it leads hikers from a trailhead off Rampart Range Road right down to the lakeshore. Meander through shimmering aspen and evergreen pine forest, lush and full of life in spring and summer and ablaze with color in the fall. Between its pristine water reflecting the same blue of the sky and the lush, verdant forest surrounding it all, we can't blame anyone who decides to stay a while.
It's not uncommon for hikers to camp near the reservoir; while there's no camping at the reservoir itself, there are two excellent campgrounds nearby. The Thunder Ridge campground sits above the reservoir and features toilets, RV sites, water, and fire rings at each site. The Meadow Ridge campground overlooks the reservoir as well and boasts public restrooms, water, tent, and RV sites. Dispersed camping spots are peppered throughout the Pike National Forest as well for those who prefer a more rugged experience.
Excellent fishing in crystal-clear water
While swimming is not permitted at Rampart Reservoir, boating is allowed with some motor restrictions. Motorized boats are only permitted from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays. Hand-launched non-motorized watercraft are allowed every day from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., however. Utilize the two boat launches the reservoir has to offer and get out on the clean, absurdly clear water to cast your line. You can expect a productive yield, but do respect the two-fish bag limit for lake trout.
Live baitfish are not permitted, but salmon egg bait is, and anglers report lots of bites with it. The lake is stocked with smallmouth bass as well as rainbow, brown, and lake trout. Be sure to have a valid Colorado fishing license — it's not uncommon to encounter the game warden, who will verify. Colorado law requires a properly sized life jacket for each person aboard a boat, and children under 13 must wear one. Keep in mind that there is a day use/parking fee for Rampart Reservoir, and Colorado OHV permits/registration are required if you plan to operate off-road vehicles. Do it right, do it legally! If you plan to visit or stay in nearby Woodland Park, just 20 to 30 minutes away from the reservoir, be sure to take some time to explore the town itself! Woodland Park is a mountain town between Colorado Springs and Denver where nature takes center stage. Like Rampart Reservoir, it's an experience all its own, and it could be your next adventure destination in Colorado.