Near Chicago And The Indiana Border Is A Vibrant Village With Local Sweets, Scenic Parks, And Live Music

For most, the word "village" conjures an image of a small, rural community. But that's not what you'll find in the village of Lansing, Illinois. This community of over 28,000 people is in the Chicago Southland, less than an hour's drive from downtown Chicago. But that village designation starts to make more sense when you wander Ridge Road in Lansing's downtown, which is brimming with independent businesses and has the tight-knit community and peaceful atmosphere you'd expect from a small town. You can feel this at events like the annual Good Neighbor Day Parade held in early May, a tradition that started back in 1968 and has celebrated businesses in downtown Lansing ever since.

Local music lovers know Lansing for Fox Pointe, an outdoor venue that has hosted a wide variety of local musicians, touring acts, art shows, and community events since it opened in 2018. This includes free events like the summer Wednesday Concert series that puts on weekly shows from June through September. It's also become a hub for holiday festivities like Lansing's annual tree lighting ceremony and Santa parade.

Lansing was first settled in the 1840s, and it grew into an industrial area in the late 19th century. It also had a role in early aviation as the location of the Chicago area's oldest airport, the Ford Hangar. Built in 1926, the hangar was designed by Albert Kahn and pioneered features like a cantilevered ceiling and designated passenger waiting areas that are common in modern airports. It continued to operate until 2011 and today serves as an event space, with plans to add an aviation museum. This combination of history, music, and a charming downtown gives visitors plenty to explore during a visit to Lansing.