Just Outside Chicago Is An Up-And-Coming Illinois Suburb With Historic Charm And Artsy Vibes

When settlers first explored the prairies south of Chicago, they found a long, forested ridge ringed by haze rising off the nearby marshes, giving it the look of an island surrounded by water. They called the ridge Blue Island, a name that stuck when a town was built on the ridge's southern end. In its early days, Blue Island's status as a major stagecoach stop put it among the most important settlements in the Chicago area.

Today, this town of about 22,000 people is a charming suburb with a tight-knit community known for its rich history and more than 600 preserved historic buildings along its tree-lined streets. This earned it a designation as a Preserve America Community in 2007, one of 11 such communities in Illinois, a list that includes other Chicago suburbs like the walkable village of Oak Park and the historic gem of Lockport.

Blue Island is about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago, and about 12 miles south of Chicago Midway Airport, which is the most convenient way to get there if you live outside of driving distance. It's connected to downtown by the Rock Island Train line but still has a quiet, small-town atmosphere, a combination that makes it popular with families. Yet while it's not the most boisterous of Chicago's suburbs, there is still a lot for visitors to explore here, especially those with an interest in history or the arts.