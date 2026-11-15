Outside Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Charming Market Town Inside A Scenic National Landscape With Shops And Trails

Between London and Scotland's famous lochs and highlands, England's overlooked northeastern corner contains a wealth of dramatic landscapes and beautiful country villages, including many destinations that combine both natural wonders and small-town charms into one amazing stop. A terrific example of an under-the-radar northern English village is the bucolic community of Stanhope. Located 33 miles southwest of Newcastle upon Tyne, Stanhope is reachable from Tyne and Wear's urban metro center via a roughly 45-minute car ride. The journey is long enough to leave the stresses of the city behind, but short enough for a convenient day trip into the heart of northern England's extraordinary countryside.

Stanhope is quite close to many of northern England's historic treasures, including the medieval city of Durham and its UNESCO World Heritage Site castle and cathedral just 30 minutes away. Stanhope, however, offers quite a bit more in terms of scenery than convenient access to major British historical sites. Stanhope's rustic serenity and antique village charms sit amid the ravishing green hills of one of the U.K.'s most brilliant landscapes, the North Pennines National Landscape. With outdoor attractions like waterfalls, green river valleys, and picturesque hills, and with many of northern England's loveliest trails close by, Stanhope is a paradise for hikers of all ages. And with its status as a historic market town still very much alive, Stanhope offers visitors both classic and modern shopping experiences to complement a fun, invigorating day of hiking across one of Britain's most stunning regions.