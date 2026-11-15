Outside Newcastle Upon Tyne Is A Charming Market Town Inside A Scenic National Landscape With Shops And Trails
Between London and Scotland's famous lochs and highlands, England's overlooked northeastern corner contains a wealth of dramatic landscapes and beautiful country villages, including many destinations that combine both natural wonders and small-town charms into one amazing stop. A terrific example of an under-the-radar northern English village is the bucolic community of Stanhope. Located 33 miles southwest of Newcastle upon Tyne, Stanhope is reachable from Tyne and Wear's urban metro center via a roughly 45-minute car ride. The journey is long enough to leave the stresses of the city behind, but short enough for a convenient day trip into the heart of northern England's extraordinary countryside.
Stanhope is quite close to many of northern England's historic treasures, including the medieval city of Durham and its UNESCO World Heritage Site castle and cathedral just 30 minutes away. Stanhope, however, offers quite a bit more in terms of scenery than convenient access to major British historical sites. Stanhope's rustic serenity and antique village charms sit amid the ravishing green hills of one of the U.K.'s most brilliant landscapes, the North Pennines National Landscape. With outdoor attractions like waterfalls, green river valleys, and picturesque hills, and with many of northern England's loveliest trails close by, Stanhope is a paradise for hikers of all ages. And with its status as a historic market town still very much alive, Stanhope offers visitors both classic and modern shopping experiences to complement a fun, invigorating day of hiking across one of Britain's most stunning regions.
A traditional shopping town in northern England's scenic landscape
Though London tends to draw most attention, travel experts like Rick Steves regard Northeast England as a prime stop for historic sights and exceptional scenery. Stanhope embodies Steves' high praise with a perfect balance of classic small-town experiences and dramatic views of Northern England's moorlands. Though the village itself is fairly small (with a population of only around 1,600 residents), Stanhope's history is as long as any in the U.K. Stanhope's origins date back to Anglo-Saxon times, though archaeological evidence suggests that humans may have inhabited the area since the Bronze Age. Stanhope's location on the River Wear made it a prominent community center in the Weardale Valley, and a major market town over the centuries. As an authentic medieval market, Stanhope retains the classic postcard-worthy exterior that any Anglophile will crave, including medieval streets lined with stone buildings and delightful green spaces along the riverfront.
Stanhope's magnificent setting is largely due to its prominent location within the North Pennines National Landscape, an ethereal preserve of northern England's heather-laden moors, vast peatlands, and green meadows. Within the broader North Pennines Landscape, Stanhope resides in a tranquil corner of verdant hills, valleys, and moors called the Durham Dales, a landscape nearly as famous for its castles and bucolic villages as its outstanding outdoor scenery. Though the Durham Dales contain a few different English country villages (including the charming market town of Bishop Auckland and its arts, gardens, and restored palace), Stanhope's location along the River Wear provides multiple avenues for exploring the biodiverse ecosystems and quiet landscapes of the Durham Dales and the broader North Pennines.
Exploring Stanhope's magical scenery on foot
Though one can easily walk in any direction from Stanhope and find an amazing hiking experience, the town's premier hike is likely the Stanhope Burn Geotrail. Beginning in Stanhope, the geotrail stretches 3.5 miles across the Durham Dales and the Weardale Valley. The trail gets its name from the Stanhope Burn river, which provides a lush shoreline to match the colorful surrounding fields and hilltops. The trail also connects to historic mines and ruins of smelting mills left over from Stanhope's past as a lead mining center. If you want to explore beyond the main trail's 3.5 miles, you also have the option of the four-mile Stanhope Burn Geotrail Extended Loop, which provides greater immersion into the fantastic woodland gorges and waterways around Stanhope.
Long-distance hikers can discover even more of the Stanhope area on the 35-mile Stanhope and Frosterley loop across multiple rivers, neighboring villages, and excellent birdwatching spots. 15 miles outside of Stanhope is England's largest waterfall — the spectacular, 70-foot High Force and its unmatched scenery. Hikers visiting from Stanhope can explore High Force on the easy, 4.1-mile High Force trail, the more demanding 4.9-mile High Force Circular, or the multi-cascade extravaganza of the five-mile Teesdale Three Waterfall Circular loop.
Stanhope also preserves its market town legacy with diverse shopping options. The Stanhope Farmers' Market takes place on the third Saturday of each month at the historic Stanhope Market Place. Visitors can enjoy local food and produce with views of top Stanhope attractions like the 800-year-old St Thomas Church, the 320-million-year-old Stanhope Fossil Tree on display in the churchyard, and haunting Stanhope Castle perched above the river. Stanhope's Durham Dales Centre has several boutique specialty arts and crafts shops, a cozy tearoom, and visitor information services.