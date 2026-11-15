The Best Place To Retire With No Savings Is An Underrated Mountain City With Scenic River Views
One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is where to retire. A number of factors have to be considered, and one of the most important is finances. You have to be smart when you're living on a fixed income, and that's even truer when you don't have a lot of money saved up to act as a cushion. The good news is that the best place in America to retire to without savings is also a popular resort and vacation town in the Ozark Mountains, famous for fishing on its scenic rivers and lakes. Mountain Home, Arkansas, has long been a top-rated destination in the Ozarks, and now it's been named the best destination for retirees who depend almost entirely on Social Security.
GoBankingRates conducted a study of the best cities to retire to when you don't have any money saved up. The study looked at data like home values, property tax, the cost of necessities, and the tax rate on Social Security income to find the most affordable place to retire. When the numbers were crunched, Mountain Home sat at the top of the list.
Mountain Home has a lot of things in its favor. The average home value is over $130,000 cheaper than the national average. Property tax is low at 0.53%, and Social Security income isn't taxed at all. GoBankingRates estimates that total yearly costs for necessities like groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation come in at $19,446.91 in Mountain Home. With the average annual Social Security benefit paying out over $25,000 a year, that could leave some money to enjoy life in Mountain Home's cool downtown and its beautiful rivers.
Living the good life in this underrated mountain city
One cool thing about living in Mountain Home is that the rest of the world hasn't entirely caught on to how great the town is. Despite its popularity with fishers, this Southern gem with Ozark mountain trails, affordable living, and lake fun doesn't always crack lists of the most visited towns in Arkansas. And because it's not close to an interstate, it's not as trafficked as it probably would be. Somehow, this affordable town known for its gorgeous nature and ample outdoor activities is still a little overlooked — which is great news for retirees looking to save money while still living in an exciting town.
At the center of Mountain Home's underrated downtown is what's known as the Baker District. This central entertainment area is full of places to shop, eat, and drink, with local restaurants and breweries sitting alongside cool boutiques and antique stores. Local open container laws even let you walk around the Baker District with your drink between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight, as if this small town in the Ozarks was New Orleans or Las Vegas.
If you're looking for affordable entertainment, Mountain Home has you covered. Take in a fun night of music at The Square Piano, where pianists duel for your enjoyment. You can even take the stage yourself and unleash your inner performer at The Karaoke Barn. Even without a big savings account, you can spend your retirement enjoying the low-key nightlife of this welcoming little town.
Enjoy nature with these scenic river views
If you'd rather spend your time outdoors, Mountain Home makes an ideal place to retire. This friendly town with world-class fishing is known to anglers throughout the country and is especially famous for trout. You don't have to be a fisher to appreciate the bodies of water that make Mountain Home such a good fishing spot. With two lakes and two rivers nearby, it's full of natural beauty, from breathtaking lake vistas to scenic river views.
Of the area's two major rivers, the White River is considered the best for trout. The North Fork River is another scenic option if you're simply looking for scenery. Perhaps the most beautiful vantage point on either river is where the two meet, just a few miles outside of Mountain Home, in the town of Norfork, Arkansas. A bridge and a railroad trestle sit above the North Fork just before the confluence of the two rivers, providing a fantastic photo opportunity.
If you can handle a moderately challenging walk along slightly overgrown ground, you'll find good views of Norfork Lake on Norfork Trail. There are also gorgeous overlooks on the White River on the Big Bluff Trail at Bull Shoals-White River State Park just a few miles outside of Mountain Home. And of course, you could always get the closest possible view of either river by taking a boat out on one of them, whether you plan on fishing or not. Between all this natural beauty and the area's extreme affordability, retiring in Arkansas might be just what you need.