The Best Place To Retire With No Savings Is An Underrated Mountain City With Scenic River Views

One of the most important decisions you'll ever make is where to retire. A number of factors have to be considered, and one of the most important is finances. You have to be smart when you're living on a fixed income, and that's even truer when you don't have a lot of money saved up to act as a cushion. The good news is that the best place in America to retire to without savings is also a popular resort and vacation town in the Ozark Mountains, famous for fishing on its scenic rivers and lakes. Mountain Home, Arkansas, has long been a top-rated destination in the Ozarks, and now it's been named the best destination for retirees who depend almost entirely on Social Security.

GoBankingRates conducted a study of the best cities to retire to when you don't have any money saved up. The study looked at data like home values, property tax, the cost of necessities, and the tax rate on Social Security income to find the most affordable place to retire. When the numbers were crunched, Mountain Home sat at the top of the list.

Mountain Home has a lot of things in its favor. The average home value is over $130,000 cheaper than the national average. Property tax is low at 0.53%, and Social Security income isn't taxed at all. GoBankingRates estimates that total yearly costs for necessities like groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation come in at $19,446.91 in Mountain Home. With the average annual Social Security benefit paying out over $25,000 a year, that could leave some money to enjoy life in Mountain Home's cool downtown and its beautiful rivers.