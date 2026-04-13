5 Reasons Retiring In Arkansas Might Be Just What You Need, According To Data

You work hard for decades so that you can enjoy life when you retire. Many retirees take this moment in their life to consider how they want to spend their golden years, and for many, it involves moving to another state to achieve their idea of the perfect retirement. In fact, according to research by AARP, around 20% of Americans ages 65 and up who relocated in 2025 moved to an entirely new state. If you're looking for a new place to call home once you quit working, think about what is important to you. What do you want your days to look like? Does it include outdoor adventures and fun days on the lake? If so, Arkansas might be just what you need.

It's nice to think about waking up with pretty views and cool things to keep you busy, but some factors really are "needs" more than "wants." Financial considerations aren't as exciting to talk about, but for seniors, it's important. We did plenty of research on that front, scouring through data compiled by U.S. News and World Report that ranked Arkansas as America's most affordable state.

Our research also included a deep dive into the average costs of necessities such as housing and food in Arkansas. We scoured through data from sources such as Newsweek, Forbes, Niche.com, and GoBankingRates.com. A happy retirement isn't all about money, though, so to complement the hard data, we also researched comments on Reddit from Arkansas residents to see what they thought. Here's a look at the top five reasons retiring in Arkansas might be a great idea.