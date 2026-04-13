5 Reasons Retiring In Arkansas Might Be Just What You Need, According To Data
You work hard for decades so that you can enjoy life when you retire. Many retirees take this moment in their life to consider how they want to spend their golden years, and for many, it involves moving to another state to achieve their idea of the perfect retirement. In fact, according to research by AARP, around 20% of Americans ages 65 and up who relocated in 2025 moved to an entirely new state. If you're looking for a new place to call home once you quit working, think about what is important to you. What do you want your days to look like? Does it include outdoor adventures and fun days on the lake? If so, Arkansas might be just what you need.
It's nice to think about waking up with pretty views and cool things to keep you busy, but some factors really are "needs" more than "wants." Financial considerations aren't as exciting to talk about, but for seniors, it's important. We did plenty of research on that front, scouring through data compiled by U.S. News and World Report that ranked Arkansas as America's most affordable state.
Our research also included a deep dive into the average costs of necessities such as housing and food in Arkansas. We scoured through data from sources such as Newsweek, Forbes, Niche.com, and GoBankingRates.com. A happy retirement isn't all about money, though, so to complement the hard data, we also researched comments on Reddit from Arkansas residents to see what they thought. Here's a look at the top five reasons retiring in Arkansas might be a great idea.
Housing is affordable in Arkansas
One of the biggest costs that retirees need to budget for is housing. If you're trying to save money on that line item, Arkansas may be where you need to put down roots when you retire. The data from U.S. News and World Report shows that Arkansas has some of the most affordable housing — topped only by Mississippi and West Virginia. According to Zillow, the average house in Arkansas costs $219,754. Compare that to Florida, another popular retirement state, where the average home value is $372,755. Another financial perk for retirees in Arkansas comes in the form of property taxes. If you're 65 or older, you can apply for property tax relief that will hold your current home value, allowing you to possibly avoid annual property tax increases.
As far as housing, your money stretches further here. One Arkansas city even made the list of the five Southern cities where the U.S. dollar goes the furthest – Hot Springs. You may want to look for houses there, or in the neighboring community of Hot Springs Village, which is popular with retirees (nearly 60% of its residents are over 65). According to research by GoBankingRates, Hot Springs Village ranked as one of the top seven places to retire if you haven't saved up any money. Two other Arkansas cities also made their way onto that list — Bella Vista and Mountain Home, with the latter taking the top spot.
Arkansans pay the least at the grocery store
We may not worry about food costs as much when we have a steady paycheck coming in, but that changes once we retire. Even things like the cost of milk and bread start to matter — and this is one of the areas where Arkansas excels. According to research from Newsweek, Arkansas has the most affordable grocery bills in the country. The state tied with Iowa and Oklahoma, as residents in those states are all paying an average of $111 each week for groceries. Arkansans are also now saving even more at the grocery stores, too. As of January 1, 2026, the state has eliminated its grocery sales tax.
In case you're curious, retirees in Hawaii are paying the most at the grocery store each week. As an island, though, a lot of their food has to be shipped in. Arkansas is completely different. There's a lot of food grown within the state, and that likely plays a role in the lower food costs. More than 40% of the land in Arkansas is used for farming, and it's home to more than 49,000 farms – so it shouldn't be hard to find fresh produce. The state produces large amounts of corn, soybeans, and sweet potatoes, but there is one crop that is especially abundant here: rice. The state grows more rice than any other, and more than half of the rice grown in the United States comes from Arkansas.
Arkansas is full of friendly people
Let's face it — we all like being around nice people. If you're moving to another state to plant roots, you probably want to be around kind people and feel a warm welcome when you arrive at your new home. This is especially important for seniors. According to the National Institutes of Health, social engagement is important for older adults. The study showed that even things like visiting with neighbors can help improve cognitive health. Being around friendly people can actually be good for your health. If you're moving to Arkansas from another state after retirement, you'll likely notice the southern hospitality.
This redditor shared, "I just moved back last year, and the warmth that I experience from random people here is something that is still a nice novelty for me. Most people will go out of their way to say 'hi' or help you on the side of the road." Another resident from Mountain Home, Arkansas, also shared on r/Arkansas, "It really is the kind of area where everyone is holding doors open and saying good morning... after traveling all over the country, I've yet to find a place quite as friendly as my hometown."
Senior citizens get free tuition
After working hard for your entire life, you may not want to go back into the workforce after retirement — and that's totally understandable. But that doesn't mean you can't go back to school. Perhaps you never finished your college degree and want to achieve that once you have more free time. Or maybe you've worked in a particular field throughout your career and have always wanted to learn something new. If so, a post-retirement move to Arkansas may be what you need, because you can get free college tuition in this state.
Arkansas residents who are at least 60 years old qualify for free college classes at multiple schools across the state. You'll still need to pay for books and supplies, but getting your tuition covered is a huge perk. Forbes listed Fayetteville, Arkansas, as one of the best places to enjoy your retirement. One of the reasons they chose it is because of the free college classes at the University of Arkansas. Those choosing to become an Arkansas Razorback later in life will save a lot of money. For example, the annual cost of tuition and fees for a full-time Arkansas resident attending the University of Arkansas is over $10,000. For a resident over 60, though, it's free.
Even if you aren't seeking a particular degree, retirees can still get free college tuition in Arkansas. If you just want to take classes for fun, you certainly can. However, there's another benefit that comes along with continued learning as well. Learning new things can also be beneficial for your memory and cognitive health, which is important for aging adults.
A wealth of outdoor recreation opportunities
Physical activity is important for your health, and according to research published in the National Library of Medicine, spending time outside in nature can be beneficial for older adults, too. Arkansas lives up to its nickname of "The Natural State" and offers a plethora of outdoor recreation — and retirees can enjoy a lot of activities for free. Some states offer free admission to their state parks, and Arkansas is one of them. There are 52 parks to choose from, so retirees can stay busy all year by visiting a new park each week.
Retirees who hope to spend time paddling, boating, or fishing will like Arkansas, too. According to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, the state has more than 600,000 acres of lakes and 90,000 miles of rivers and streams. There is no shortage of places to drop a line in the water. Arkansans who are 65 or older can also apply for a lifetime fishing license. At the time of writing, those who meet the age requirements can pay just $10.50 and fish in Arkansas for the rest of their lives.
If you're hoping to fill your days with outdoor adventures when you're retired, in Arkansas, you'll find many great retirement spots that are surrounded by stunning nature, like the cozy small town of Highland. It was recognized by Niche as one of Arkansas' best towns for retired folks. The small town has fewer than 1,500 residents and is less than 10 square miles in size. Another spot on the list was Lake Hamilton. It is a charming community that's surrounded by hot springs and parks, and it's an excellent place to get out on the water.
Methodology
As a former Arkansas resident, I'm acutely aware of its recreational opportunities and the cost of living there. I've also experienced its Southern hospitality first-hand. It's actually a place that I would personally consider moving to upon retirement. However, in an effort not to rely on my own biases, I analyzed research from a variety of sources to back up my own experiences.
I considered multiple factors when looking at why retiring in Arkansas may be just what you need. Cost of living is important when you've quit working, so I looked at two of the largest expenses that senior citizens face — housing and grocery bills. But let's face it: Once we've retired, we also want to enjoy life, too. Because of that, I considered things such as ample recreational activities and friendly people. Both of those are important, as they may contribute to your overall health and well-being.
I studied data from sources such as Newsweek, Forbes, Niche.com, U.S. News and World Report, and GoBankingRates.com. Comments on Reddit from actual Arkansas residents were taken into consideration, serving as a nice complement to the hard data. Taken together, Arkansas is an affordable place for retirement that's filled with outdoor recreation, continuing education opportunities, and a healthy dose of Southern Charm.